UAE: Case against 84 accused of running terror organisation adjourned until March 14

Published: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 3:27 PM Last updated: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 3:50 PM

A case against 84 people charged with running a clandestine terror organisation in the UAE has been adjourned to March 14 to complete the defence's pleas.

These defendants are accused of establishing and managing the organisation known as the ‘Justice and Dignity Committee’. The charges against them include planning terrorist acts, fundraising for the Organisation, and concealing the source and destination of those funds.

In yesterday's session, attended by the defendants' families and media representatives, the Abu Dhabi Federal Appeals Court heard over five hours of defence arguments.

The lawyers for the accused challenged the validity of the charges presented by the Prosecution and contested the evidence submitted. They demanded the acquittal and release of their clients. The court adjourned the case until coming Thursday to allow for the completion of the defence presentation.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In more detail, the defence argued during the session that the court lacked jurisdiction due to a prior judgement in a previous case. The Prosecution, however, refuted this claim in its plea during a previous court session. Additionally, the defence challenged the evidence presented, including the investigations and technical and financial reports. They argued that these reports relied heavily on analysis, leaving room for doubt and uncertainty.

The Prosecution concluded its arguments across two sessions in February. They emphasised that this case is distinct from Case No. 79 of 2012 State Security Crimes and is not a retrial. The Prosecution based this on evidence presented in open court, including confessions and statements from the defendants that aligned with the State Security Agency's investigations, expert witness testimonies, and reports analysing the defendants' activities.

ALSO READ: