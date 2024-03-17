UAE: Can residents travel abroad if Emirates ID renewal is still under process?

Published: Sun 17 Mar 2024, 7:34 AM

Question: I have completed my residence visa renewal but Emirates ID renewal is under process. Will I be able to travel abroad?

Answer: Pursuant to your query, as a UAE resident you may travel outside the UAE if you have a valid UAE residency visa.

While you travel outside the UAE, you may also carry with you a copy of your UAE residency ID card application form which may be shown to the immigration if they ask for your resident ID card. It will be evident from this UAE residency ID card application that you have applied for it.

Furthermore, you may also show them the online status of your UAE resident card application as the application tracking facility is provided by the UAE government.

Ashish Mehta is the founder and Managing Partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practise law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India. Full details of his firm on: www.amalawyers.com. Readers may e-mail their questions to: news@khaleejtimes.com or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.

