UAE: Are managers eligible to compensation for working during National Day holidays?

Question: I have a managerial role at a company in mainland Dubai. I had to work over the National Day break. I understand I may not be eligible for compensatory offs, but is there anything I can get for working over the public holiday?

Answer: In the UAE, an employee is entitled to public holidays on the dates declared by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE). This is in accordance with Article 28(1) of the Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Employment Relations which states, ‘The employee shall be entitled to official leave with full pay in public holidays determined by decision of the Cabinet.’

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

If an employer engages an employee to work during public holidays, such employee should be granted compensatory holiday(s) for or be paid an additional salary for working on a public holiday(s) along with an extra supplement of 50 per cent of the basic salary. This is in accordance with Article 28(2) of the Employment Law, which states, “Should the work circumstances require that the employee be employed on holidays, the employee shall be compensated with a substitute rest day for each day worked or be paid his salary for normal working days plus a supplement of at least (50%) fifty per cent of his basic salary for that day.”

Based on the aforementioned law provisions, you may be entitled to either compensatory leave or additional salary for working on public holidays even though you are in a managerial position with your employer. You may contact your employer to discuss your concerns and request to grant you either compensatory leave or additional salary for working on recently concluded National Day public holidays as the same is your right as an employee in the UAE. In case there is no amicable settlement between you and your employer, you may reach out to MoHRE for further assistance in the matter.

Ashish Mehta is the founder and Managing Partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practise law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India. Full details of his firm on: www.amalawyers.com. Readers may e-mail their questions to: news@khaleejtimes.com or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai. ALSO READ: Dubai: Is it mandatory for Golden Visa holders to renew yearly health insurance? Dubai: How can employee sue employer for wrongful termination