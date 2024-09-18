New Dubai law to regulate how residents can help govt enforce rules, prevent violations

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 11:08 AM Last updated: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 11:21 AM

A new law in Dubai is set to streamline regulations on the law enforcement capacities that are granted to community members, employees, and organisations tasked with managing public facilities.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued Law No. (19) of 2024 regulating the grant of law enforcement capacity in the emirate.

The law aims to ensure the proper implementation of legislation by those granted law enforcement capacity, as well as to enhance public-private partnerships in the management of public facilities in the emirate.

It also seeks to empower community members to assist government entities and actively help prevent actions or omissions that violate Dubai’s laws.

The regulations apply to:

Employees of government entities

Employees of private companies contracted by government entities

Institutions that were granted law enforcement capacity to manage public facilities

Citizens and residents in Dubai who are granted law enforcement capacity, with the exception of members of the judiciary and police officers

Requirements explained

To be granted law enforcement capacity, community members must be at least 30 years old, though exceptions may be granted by senior government officials when necessary.

Individuals must possess the necessary knowledge, qualifications, and expertise in the field they supervise. They also have to be familiar with legislations they are enforcing and should be able to identify violations.