Dubai: Is it mandatory for Golden Visa holders to renew yearly health insurance?

Question: I am a Golden Visa holder in Dubai. Is it mandatory for me to renew my insurance and that of my family's every year?

Answer: Pursuant to your query, the provision of Dubai health insurance law is applicable.

In the emirate of Dubai, a sponsor is obligated to provide health insurance if they are not covered by an employer and bear the cost of this enrolment without charging the beneficiaries. This is in accordance with the Article 11 of the Law No. (11) of 2013 Concerning Health Insurance in the Emirate of Dubai.

“A Sponsor must:

1. enrol the persons he sponsors where such persons are not provided with health insurance by an employer;

2. bear the cost of health insurance enrolment for the persons he sponsors, and not charge such cost to beneficiaries;

3. ensure that the health insurance of the persons he sponsors is valid throughout their residence or visit;

4. bear the cost of health services and medical intervention in emergency cases for each person he sponsors who does not have health insurance as stipulated in this law;

5. provide the persons he sponsors with a health insurance card;

6. produce a health insurance policy when issuing or renewing the residence or visit permits of the persons he sponsors; and

7. perform any other obligations determined pursuant to relevant resolutions issued by the DHA”

In accordance with the aforementioned provision of the law, the sponsor shall be required to mandatorily obtain health insurance for himself and his family members, even though he or she is a Golden Visa holder.