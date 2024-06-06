Dubai Courts announces easier process for opening inheritance files

Photo: File

Published: Thu 6 Jun 2024, 4:36 PM

Citizens and residents in Dubai can now open inheritance files through easy and smooth procedures following an announcement by the Dubai Courts on Thursday.

Dubai Courts announced the transfer of the service of registering inheritance files for minor heirs from Dubai Endowments and the Community Development Authority to the Inheritance Court in Dubai Courts.

The Dubai Courts had in July last year announced the establishment of its first inheritance department for non-Muslims residing in the emirates.

