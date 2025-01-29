Landmark Group calls on UAE residents to join the 15th Annual Beat Diabetes Family Event

Under the pillars of “Get tested, eat healthy and stay active”, the event will feature a host of activities for kids and adults, along with nutritional advice, free flu vaccines by Emirates Health Services and blood sugar testing by Dubai Health

Landmark Group, the region's foremost retail and hospitality conglomerate, is inviting residents of the UAE to participate in an annual community initiative aimed at raising awareness about Diabetes — one of the most prevalent diseases in the UAE.

The 15th edition of the Beat Diabetes Family Event will take place on February 16, 2025 between 8:00am – 1:00pm at Za’abeel Park. The event emphasises the importance of “Stepping Into a Healthier Tomorrow” by promoting healthy and active lifestyle choices. All participants will be encouraged to join the 2km community walk and enjoy the host of exciting activities for kids and adults.

A collaborative effort between public and private sectors, the event will also offer free blood glucose testing by Dubai Health along with free Influenza vaccines and nutritional advice by Emirates Health Authority. This event serves as a crucial platform for proactive health initiatives in response to the escalating diabetes rates. According to the International Diabetes Federation, nearly 1 in 8 adults worldwide is projected to be affected by diabetes by 2045.

Nisha Jagtiani, group director, Landmark Group said: “Beat Diabetes is a collaborative initiative of Landmark Group and its partners to raise awareness about diabetes and its impact on our community. Globally, by 2045, approximately 1 in 8 adults are likely to become diabetic. This is the 15th year for the Beat Diabetes Family Event and our goal is to bring information about the condition through the many activities at the event, testing, nutritional consultations and the 2km community walk. We are grateful to all our partners, Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Health Services, Dubai Health, Al Jalila Foundation, Lions Clubs International, GEMS Education, Allied Transport, Mashreq, TCS and PWC for their unwavering support and belief in this initiative.”

All proceeds from this charity event will be directed towards the treatment of diabetes for the underprivileged through Al Jalila Foundation, a UAE-based not-for-profit organisation established by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

Dr Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said: “We commend Landmark Group for leading the 'Beat Diabetes' programme that addresses one of the most significant health challenges affecting quality of life and well-being. Since 2014, Landmark Group has been a vital ally to Al Jalila Foundation, championing diabetes awareness, funding groundbreaking research, and supporting patient care. We are immensely grateful for their ongoing contributions and steadfast support in bringing hope to patients and their families.”

Last year the event witnessed enthusiastic participation from the UAE community with over 15,000 people including 2,000 children joining the event.

In 2021, Landmark Group became the first Middle Eastern member to join the WHO's Global Diabetes Forum. Since its inception in 2009, Landmark Group's Beat Diabetes initiative has played a pivotal role in raising awareness about diabetes, with a focus on prevention and management. Notable achievements include organising 14 successful Beat Diabetes Walks with over 150,000 participants, conducting over 550,000 free blood glucose tests, reaching 30,000 children through various programmes, and establishing over 100 partnerships with private and public sector organisations across the years.

Join the walk by registering here: www.beatdiabetes.me

