'La dolce vita': Meet UAE expats inspired by movies, books to choose where to travel

For many UAE residents, travel is no longer about sightseeing but diving deep into a destination to explore. These expats prefer experiential travel over traditional vacations, inspired by books, movies, and television shows that take them in journeys to vivid landscapes and fascinating cultures.

Whether it’s learning to cook their favourite dish in Rome, riding horses in Bali, or experiencing the magic of snow in the USA, experiential travel is on the rise among residents.

A culinary experience

Pooja Ganatra, an acoustic expert and senior consultant at Buro Happold, was inspired by books and movies about cooking. Her dream to visit Rome wasn’t just about seeing the city but also about savouring its flavours.

She shared her transformative experience of visiting Rome, driven by her passion for culinary arts. “In Rome, I didn’t just visit—I immersed. Kneading pasta dough, layering tiramisu, and savouring every bite, I felt the city’s soul in its flavours,” said Ganatra.

“Travel, for me, isn’t just about seeing; it’s about tasting, touching, and becoming part of the story,” she said. “Here, every dish was a lesson, every moment a memory, and every bite a love letter to la dolce vita (the good life).”

That’s not all. Ganatra's love for stories also took her to London, where she visited the beloved fictional character Paddington Bear’s stomping grounds. “I have been reading and watching the Paddington Bear cartoon in my childhood and I wanted to meet my childhood buddy,” She said.

Horse riding through Bali

Anuja Butaney, a sports therapist, credits the movie Eat Pray Love for her transformative journey to Bali. Captivated by Elizabeth Gilbert’s soul-searching adventure, she decided to create her own.

Eat Pray Love is a 2010 American biographical romantic drama film featuring Julia Roberts as Elizabeth Gilbert, inspired by Gilbert's 2006 memoir of the same title.

“Me riding the horse wasn’t just travel; it was an experiment in letting go, in breathing deeper, and in finding a piece of myself in every crashing wave,” said Butaney.

Asked if it her trip was experiential, she said: “Absolutely”, and “undeniably” transformative. She even quoted a line from Gilbert’s book that resonates deeply with her: “The Physics of the Quest: If you're brave enough to leave behind everything familiar and comforting and set out on a truth-seeking journey, either externally or internally, then the truth will not be withheld from you.”

Experiencing snow in Maryland

For Aya Hassan, a PR manager, the magic of snowfall had always been a cinematic fantasy. Inspired by countless winter-themed movies, she decided to visit Maryland, USA, during the peak of the snow season.

“Snow always felt like a fairytale from afar—soft, silent, and pure. Standing amidst the snowfall in Maryland was surreal,” said Hassan, an Egyptian expat residing in Dubai.

“Feeling the cold flakes melt on my skin, building a snowman like I had seen in movies, and hearing the crunch of snow under my boots was magical,” she said, who had been to the US before but had not experienced the magic of snowing.

"It's like stepping into a scene I had dreamed of for years," she added. Rise of experiential travel Travel experts said that the influence of books and movies has become very evident in influencing the travel choices of UAE residents with many seeking to explore certain destinations after they have read about them or seen them on screen. "Films and books have the power to shape the perceptions of a place in the minds of their audiences," said Rikant Pittie, co-founder of EaseMyTrip. "For instance, Yash Raj movies, through its depiction of the romantic and tranquil settings of snow-capped mountains and pristine Alpine lakes of Switzerland, has made the country a favourite destination among Indian travellers by creating a deep association of the location with romance and tranquillity," he added. Experts said that they have recorded a rise in bookings to Switzerland, especially for winter activities like skiing and snowboarding and the Lord of the Rings series of movies were highly influential in boosting international tourism to New Zealand by the outstanding on-screen portrayal of the natural beauty of the country. "In a similar vein, famous Turkish television shows like Deli Yürek and Gümüş have made Istanbul a famous destination for fans of Turkish dramas," said Pittie. Rikant Pittie Talking about books, experts said that works like Eat, Pray, Love have inspired hordes of book lovers, especially spiritual tourists to visit countries like Italy, India, and places like Bali in Indonesia. "The book had a huge influence on putting Bali on the maps of Western tourists. The Harry Potter series sparked a trend of themed vacations. Harry Potter-themed vacations remain popular even today among fans and a significant volume of bookings are witnessed during holidays," said Pittie. "Our research shows that there is a huge number of bookings from Western countries like the US, UK, and European nations to Eastern countries like Indonesia and India where travellers seek unique cultural and spiritual experiences. On the other hand, countries like Italy and Greece remain a symbol of pure indulgence and are popular among tourists seeking exotic cultural experiences," said Pittie.