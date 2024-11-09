Sat, Nov 09, 2024 | Jumada al-Awwal 7, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Joining Dubai Ride 2024? Rules, restrictions, transport timings to remember ahead of event

This quick guide also includes some tips and a check list of things to bring

Published: Sat 9 Nov 2024, 3:25 PM

Updated: Sat 9 Nov 2024, 3:30 PM

Are you ready for the biggest cycling event of the year? Dubai's 14-lane Sheikh Zayed Road is turning into a bike track where people of all ages and abilities can pedal their way across the heart of the city.

Dubai Ride is one the flagship events of the yearly Dubai Fitness Challenge. With thousands of people coming together for the ride, the authorities have mapped out plans to streamline the flow of traffic and make sure transport options are available to all.

Advisories — from road closures to Dubai Metro timings — were sent out ahead of the event and if you missed them, here's a guide to things you need to know.

Which roads are closed? Which ones will remain open?

Since Dubai Ride is happening on the Sheikh Zayed Road — it's a given that the entire highway will be closed. Other streets, however, may also be affected.

From 3.30am to 10am, the following roads will be closed:

  • Part of Sheikh Zayed Road between the Trade Centre Roundabout and the second bridge
  • Lower Financial Centre Road between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road
  • One-way lane from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard

Here's a map (which shows closed routes in red and alternative roads in green):

What time will Dubai Metro open?

The Dubai Metro usually opens at 8am on Sundays — but to serve participants of the Dubai Ride, it will start operations much earlier.

Both the Red and Green Lines will run from 3am until 12am on Sunday, November 10.

What time should you be at the starting point?

The ride will start at 6.15am sharp — so you have to be at your chosen starting point at that time. If you're running a bit late, you may still be able to join, with a few minutes of grace period. Entry gates will close at 7.30am.

There are five starting points for the 12km ride on the Sheikh Zayed Road:

  • Museum of the Future
  • Al Satwa
  • Coca-Cola Arena
  • Business Bay
  • Lower Financial Centre Street

If you signed up for the 4km family route, the starting gate is at Dubai Mall.

When you registered for the event, you must have been asked to select a starting point. Review your registration details and check the option you picked.

If you find yourself lost, don't worry — several Dubai Ride team members will be spread out across the route to guide participants.

Event timings

The entire Dubai Ride will run for two hours from 6.15am to 8.15am.

Speed laps, the new challenge for this year, are scheduled from 5am to 6am.

What do you need to bring?

It's best to prepare everything you need for the ride the night before. Here's a check list:

  • Your numbered bib (you won't be able to join the ride without this). Bibs can be collected only until November 9 from the Dubai Municipality Zabeel Park 30 x 30 Fitness Village.
  • Your bicycle. Any type of bike will do as long as it has at least two wheels and working brakes and in good condition. Even e-bikes are allowed — but not scooters. Children who have training wheels on their bikes are not allowed to pedal on the Sheikh Zayed Road. If you don't have a bicycle, you can rent one for free (See details below.)
  • A helmet. This is a must for all participants.
  • A refillable water bottle. Fill it up before you leave home and get it refilled throughout the ride at stations set up across the route.
  • Bike lights. This is recommended, especially if you're starting the ride before sunrise.

How to rent a bike for free

Bike-sharing company Careem partnered with the RTA to offer free bike rentals for Dubai Ride participants.

Pop-up rental stations stations have been set up at:

  • Entrance A: Museum of the Future (MOTF), Trade Centre St
  • Entrance E: Lower FCS, Financial Centre Road

Log into the app and use code DR24 when availing of a one-day pass to rent the bike for free.

Take note, however, that bicycles are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Can you cycle from your home to the event and back?

Cycling enthusiasts who want to take the challenge up a notch are free to pedal their bikes right from their doorstep all the way to the venue. However, all cycling rules of the emirate must be observed. And take note that after the event, roads will reopen so it could be more challenging to cycle back home due to busier traffic.

What time should you finish the ride?

While Dubai Ride is not a race, try to finish your lap by 8.15am. It would be good to end your ride at the same spot where you started. Marshals will be ready to help you in case you need help finding your way back.

