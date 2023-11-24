It's official: Sheikh Mohammed approves 30km Dubai Metro Blue Line project

Published: Fri 24 Nov 2023, 12:51 PM Last updated: Fri 24 Nov 2023, 12:56 PM

The extension of Dubai Metro — called Blue Line — has been approved, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced on Friday.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Sheikh Mohammed said the 30-kilometre track will be built at a cost of Dh18 billion. It will have a total length of 30kms, of which 15.5km will be underground and 14.5km above ground, covering an area with a population of up to one million people.

The Blue Line will have 14 stations — seven are elevated, including one iconic station; five underground, including one interchange station; and two elevated transfer stations connected to the existing Centrepoint station, the eastern terminus of Red Line in Rashidiya; and Creek station, the southern terminus of Green Line in Al Jaddaf.

ALSO READ: