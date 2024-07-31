Smoke billows over the village of Khiam, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as pictured from Marjayoun, near the border with Israel, Lebanon on July 30 (Photo: Reuters)

Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 3:37 PM Last updated: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 3:55 PM

Despite escalating tensions and widespread flight cancellations, Lebanese expats in the UAE are still continuing with plans to visit home.

“This is nothing new to us,” said Ahmad Mohamad, who lives in Dubai. “We have always lived our lives not knowing whether we will survive the next minute. It never scares us. If anything, it makes our hearts fonder of our country.”

Amidst a tense stand off between Israel and Hezbollah and an attack in Beirut, several flights have been cancelled or rerouted. On Wednesday, Emirates airlines announced that customers transiting through Dubai to Beirut will not be accepted for travel on August 1 and 2. Earlier, Flydubai announced that it would only operate two flights per day to Beirut until August 2 as opposed to the three it was scheduled to have.

The 37-year-old, who has booked flights to fly home to Beirut on Wednesday night, said he is moving forward with plans. “I will be flying home with my three children because I want them to stay in touch with my country and my family,” he said.

“So far, I don’t have any information on whether my flights will be delayed or postponed but I am very much looking forward to travelling back. I have a very deep love for Beirut and if anything happens while I am there, I am okay with it. We Lebanese people are very resilient.”

On Tuesday, Israel carried out a “targeted attack” on Beirut that killed at least three people and injured 74. Israeli military claimed responsibility for the strike, which it said was in retaliation for a Golan Heights attack on Saturday – an incident which Hezbollah has denied responsibility for.

Another Dubai resident Elie Khoury said he would also go ahead with his plans to travel back to Lebanon next week. “I am scheduled to travel back on August 9 and as long as there is no flight cancellations, I will go ahead with the trip,” he said. “These attacks are not really new to us and I really miss my family. I am hoping to go back and spend time with them.”

Some fly back to Dubai amid tension

Jad Saade, a Lebanese expat who has been residing in Dubai for the past nine years, was on vacation in Lebanon when he heard about potential attack. “For the past few days, we have been hearing about a possible attack,” he said. “I was hesitant but I decided to take a flight back to be safe because I needed to rejoin work.”