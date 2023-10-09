Israel-Palestine crisis: UAE urges protection of civilians and immediate end of violence

Foreign Ministry stressed attacks by Hamas against Israeli towns and villages, including firing of rockets at population centres, are a grave escalation

Rockets fired by Palestinian militants from Gaza City are intercepted by the Israeli Iron Dome defence missile system in the early hours of October 8, 2023. Photo: AFP

By WAM Published: Mon 9 Oct 2023, 9:12 AM Last updated: Mon 9 Oct 2023, 9:16 AM

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called for the protection of civilians and stressed that the immediate priority is to end the violence and protect the civilian population.

The Ministry stressed that attacks by Hamas against Israeli towns and villages near the Gaza strip, including the firing of thousands of rockets at population centres, are a serious and grave escalation. The Ministry is appalled by reports that Israeli civilians have been abducted as hostages from their homes. Civilians on both sides must always have full protection under international humanitarian law and must never be a target of conflict.

The UAE expressed its condolences to the families of the victims and urges all diplomatic efforts to prevent a wider regional confrontation.

A Palestinian demonstrator throws rocks towards Israeli soldiers during clashes in the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on October 8, 2023. Photo: AFP

Rockets are fired by Palestinian militants into Israel, in Gaza City October 7, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Furthermore, the Ministry deeply mourns the loss of Israeli and Palestinian lives as a result of the outbreak of violence, and calls on both parties to de-escalate and avoid an expansion of the heinous violence with tragic consequences affecting civilian lives and facilities.

The UAE underscored that the international community needs to work together to prevent the violence risking wider instability and spillover, including the involvement by other groups.

Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a parking lot in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Photo: AP

Rockets are launched by Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Gaza, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Photo: AP

The UAE reaffirmed that the international community must remain resolute in the face of these violent attempts to derail ongoing regional efforts aimed at dialogue, cooperation, and co-existence, and must not allow nihilistic destruction to overtake a region whose people have already suffered enough war and trauma.

The Ministry stressed that the UAE remains in close contact with all regional and international partners to swiftly de-escalate the situation and restore calm in Israel and the OPT and a return to negotiations for a final settlement within the parameters of the two state solution for Palestinians and Israelis, who deserve to live in peace and dignity.

