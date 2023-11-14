'Very grave violations': What UAE leaders have said amid Gaza crisis

Published: Tue 14 Nov 2023, 7:33 PM Last updated: Tue 14 Nov 2023, 7:56 PM

The war in Gaza has been almost the sole focus of the world's attention in the region over the last five weeks.

As the death toll crossed 11,000 victims, the UAE organised several community-based initiatives to help those in need, including launching aid collection campaigns and inviting medical professionals to volunteer in their Gaza field hospital.

UAE leaders too have been vocal of their support for the Palestinian people and have repeatedly called for an end to the suffering of civilians in Gaza. Here's what they have said amid the ongoing crisis.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, had taken to X, formerly Twitter, as he echoed the country's call for an end to hostilities in the Gaza Strip at the Cairo Peace Summit.

"The UAE stands unwavering in its calls for the utmost protection of civilian lives, unimpeded access for humanitarian aid, and an immediate end to hostilities in the Gaza Strip," the President tweeted.

"Dialogue, cooperation, and coexistence remain the only viable pathways to peace," he added.

Sheikh Mohamed's calls for peace come in addition to his generous donation, establishment of hospital and other initiatives helping the people of Palestine.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed

The UAE's Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, highlighted the crucial global response needed in a meeting with James Cleverly, UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs while on a visit in London.

The top diplomat underscored the seriousness of the escalation that began in Gaza and its role in increasing tensions in the region and threatening its security and stability.

The two sides stressed the importance of coordination between all active international parties to contain the current crisis through all possible means and solutions, as well as to address all provocative actions that aim to destabilise the region and threaten its people.

Lana Nusseibeh

Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE's Permanent Representative to the UN, represented the country multiple times at the UN.

“More than 8,000 people that have been killed in Gaza … 70 per cent of whom were women and children, were surely not all Hamas,” the Emirati ambassador said. “Nearly 1,000 children are missing and may be trapped or dead under the rubble. They are not Hamas. Will we help them?"

Nusseibeh on another instance called the “killing and maiming of children”, attacks on schools and hospitals in the Gaza Strip, and denying access to humanitarian assistance to children as “very grave violations”.

Dr Anwar Gargash

Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the President of the UAE, emphasised on UAE's stance on a two-state solution to resolve the Israel-Palestine crisis at an event in Abu Dhabi earlier this week.

“The region has suffered far too much for far too long. Innocent civilians and families on both sides of the divide are being devastated by the ongoing conflict. The recent scars will continue to haunt both communities for many more years."

"The only pathway to achieve lasting peace and security for both the Palestinian and Israeli people is through a political process to achieve the two-state solution with an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital," he added.

Reem Al Hashimy,

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, addressed the United Nations (UN) Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East.

"We condemn the killing of many journalists, humanitarian workers, and medical personnel, and stress the need to protect them in accordance with international humanitarian law.”

Israel launched its war against Hamas after the Palestinian group's Oct. 7 rampage into southern Israel. Around 1,200 people died in that attack and 240 were dragged to Gaza as hostages according to Israel's tally.

Gaza medical authorities say more than 11,000 people have been confirmed killed in Israeli bombardment, about 40 per cent of them children.

