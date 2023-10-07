UAE calls for end to escalation of Israel-Palestine conflict

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged maximum restraint and an immediate ceasefire to avoid dangerous repercussions

File photo

by Web Desk Published: Sat 7 Oct 2023, 4:14 PM Last updated: Sat 7 Oct 2023, 11:44 PM

The UAE is calling for an end to the escalation of violence between Israelis and Palestinians.

In a statement released on Saturday, the UAE expressed its "deep concern" about the situation and offered its sincere condolences over the deaths that resulted from the fighting.

The country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged maximum restraint and an immediate ceasefire to avoid dangerous repercussions.

Nearly 400 have been killed in both Israel and Palestine as the violence escalates, according to health authorities.

Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented infiltration into southern Israel, sending fighters across the border and firing thousands of rockets into the country as the ruling Hamas militant group announced the beginning of a new operation. Israel then retaliated with air strikes.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The UAE — as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council — called for the immediate reactivation of the international Quartet to revive the path of Arab-Israeli peace, the ministry added.

It also urged the international community to ramp up all efforts "to achieve lasting peace and prevent the region from getting dragged into new levels of violence, tension and instability".

ALSO READ: