UAE calls for end to escalation of Israel-Palestine conflict

The first-ever hybrid FNC polls saw an increase in turnout compared to figures in 2019
The UAE is calling for an end to the escalation of violence between Israelis and Palestinians.
In a statement released on Saturday, the UAE expressed its "deep concern" about the situation and offered its sincere condolences over the deaths that resulted from the fighting.
The country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged maximum restraint and an immediate ceasefire to avoid dangerous repercussions.
Nearly 400 have been killed in both Israel and Palestine as the violence escalates, according to health authorities.
Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented infiltration into southern Israel, sending fighters across the border and firing thousands of rockets into the country as the ruling Hamas militant group announced the beginning of a new operation. Israel then retaliated with air strikes.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The UAE — as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council — called for the immediate reactivation of the international Quartet to revive the path of Arab-Israeli peace, the ministry added.
It also urged the international community to ramp up all efforts "to achieve lasting peace and prevent the region from getting dragged into new levels of violence, tension and instability".
ALSO READ:
The first-ever hybrid FNC polls saw an increase in turnout compared to figures in 2019
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid congratulated the winners and wished them success in serving the country
Now, the emirate is among the top destinations in the world, ranking fourth when it comes to tourism earnings
Set up at City Centre Mirdif, the game is open to players until October 9
As the temperature drops, many people are planning outdoor trips with their families and friends
Alongside in-person voting, ballots are also being cast online in the first-ever hybrid FNC elections
A first of its kind, the exhibition kicked off on Friday taking scent and fragrance lovers by storm
Among the several unique features of Abu Dhabi’s first-ever temple are its seven spires, each representing an Emirate of the UAE