Over Dh100,000 bill: Tourist in Dubai takes home 11 iPhones on first day of UAE release

The much-awaited Apple iPhone 15 series is ready to roll out in the country today. Dubai Mall had an electrifying energy as thousands of iPhone enthusiasts arrived early morning on Friday to collect their reserved gadgets.
Many had reserved their iPhones in advance to be among the first to experience the latest technological marvel from Apple's online store.
Ahmed Brimu, an Egyptian national, was among the very first few shoppers at the Apple store in Dubai Mall.
He arrived in Dubai a few days ago to pick up 11 iPhones which he had reserved on September 15.
"It took a long time for me to escape the queue and enter the store. It is all worth it now after getting my hands on the new device," said elated Brimu.
"I purchased for my family all these devices who are eagerly waiting for it. I am so happy that I could make it on the first day."
The Egyptian tourist took home the 11 iPhones and paid a hefty amount of over Dh100,000.
Sanat Anarboyev, Adel and Aziz arrived in Dubai, all the way from Uzbekistan, to collect their phones from the Apple store in Dubai Mall.
The three cousins were among thousands of people who arrived at the Dubai Mall in the early hours of the day. All three of them were able to get 2 iPhone Pro Max 512 GB. "This is my happiest day," said Sanat.
"We came to Dubai on visit. As the launch date was coinciding with our stay here, we decided to try out our luck in reserving the new mobile phone. Surprisingly we got it for 8-10 am," said Sanat.
These cousins spent over Dh200,000, and took home 19 phones, to be able to be among the first people to get the latest iPhone in their home country.
"We are leaving to Tashkent soon and I believe we are the first ones to get this in Uzbekistan," said Aziz.
