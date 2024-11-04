Interested in volunteering? Abu Dhabi has four initiatives to save environment

Image used for representational purpose

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) is implementing four volunteer programmes to enable community members to contribute to environmental preservation so as to ensure a sustainable future for current and future generations.

Rasha Ali Al Madfai, Acting Director of the Environmental Awareness Department at EAD, said, "At EAD, we believe that environmental responsibility is a shared commitment, and we seek to reach different segments of society, with a focus on the next generation, to provide them with the necessary tools and knowledge to help them understand the importance of environmental sustainability, and the vital role we play together in ensuring a sustainable future."

Al Madfai said EAD has launched many volunteer programmes to stimulate positive environmental behaviour among individuals, and enhance their capabilities of contributing to efforts to preserve the environment.

She further said: "Environmental volunteer programmes are administered under the "Naha" platform launched by EAD. The platform provides opportunities to youth and community members to engage in activities that stimulate action to achieve the best sustainable practices."

Further, the second phase of the Murshed Youth Rangers Programme – the volunteering phase – has begun, sponsored by TotalEnergies. The programme aims to inspire and engage young people interested in protecting the environment. Participants completed a total of 300 volunteering hours in the Jubail Mangrove Park and helped organise field trips during the 12th World Environmental Education Congress (WEEC), which demonstrated the young eco-rangers' commitment to the environment.

To stimulate further communication and interaction among participants, a nature retreat was organised to Al Wathba Wetland Reserve and Jubail Mangrove Park. The retreat included multiple activities, such as treasure hunts, team building, as well as guided tours led by the young Jubail Mangrove Park rangers for their colleagues in the Al Wathba Reserve. The retreat concluded by recognising those participants that had distinguished themselves during the event.

Murshed is implemented in cooperation with the Emirates Schools Establishment and the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge and provides guidance and leadership development opportunities. The programme encourages young people attending Abu Dhabi schools aged between 14-17 to volunteer to help them understand the role of rangers in protecting and preserving the environment.

The Green Citizen Programme aims to provide an opportunity for citizens and residents who are passionate about environmental work to help protect Abu Dhabi's natural heritage. A virtual meeting was organised for volunteers to welcome new members and explain roles and responsibilities, to present the 2024 plan, and introduce the "naha" platform and the agency's awareness programmes. The meeting was attended by around 68 volunteers, and 281 people participated in five clean-up campaigns that were organised under the programme.

The Green Experts Programme, which aims to establish a network of environmental experts from various disciplines and countries, saw its ranks increase to 287 participants. Scientific bulletins were sent to experts once a month, three lectures were organised, while five volunteers participated in an "Ask an Expert" session that was created to help exchange knowledge and expertise in the environmental field.