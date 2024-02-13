Indian PM Modi reaches Abu Dhabi; India, UAE to ink various agreements

Published: Tue 13 Feb 2024, 3:07 PM Last updated: Tue 13 Feb 2024, 3:16 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday on a two-day official visit.

This is the Indian prime minister's seventh visit to the UAE. PM Modi was welcomed by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and will be accorded to a ceremonial welcome at the Qasr Al Watan, the Presidential Palace. After the reception, the leaders will hold bilateral meetings.

"My visit to UAE will be my seventh since assuming office, indicating the priority we attach to strong India-UAE friendship," Modi tweeted before departing for Abu Dhabi.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra noted that various agreements and memorandums of understanding would be announced after the two leaders held a meeting.

"Following the ceremonial welcome and reception at the Presidential Palace, the two leaders will sit down for a bilateral meeting, thereafter there would be an exchange of agreements and understandings after the discussions between the two leaders."

The India-UAE bilateral trade relationship has been strengthened following the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which came into force on May 1, 2022. The bilateral trade stands at $85 billion.

Today evening, Modi will address thousands of Indian expats during the 'Ahlan Modi' event at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The event organisers said the registrations were closed because of an "overwhelming response" from the Indian community to listen to Modi's address.

On Wednesday, the Indian Prime Minister will participate in the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai. Modi will deliver a keynote address at the summit where India is the 'guest of honour' country along with Turkey and Qatar. He will meet Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai.

On Wednesday evening, Modi will inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Mandir, the Middle East's first traditional Hindu sandstone temple, in Abu Dhabi.

Later, the prime minister will leave for Qatar on an official visit.

