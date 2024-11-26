In the UAE, we witness history in real-time, says first Emirati female astronaut

History isn't confined to books but unfolds in real-time, highlighted Nora Al Matroushi, the first Emirati female astronaut. She stressed that it's a part of everyday life, reflecting what's possible when ambition meets opportunity.

On Day 1 of the Global Women's Forum in Dubai, Al Matroushi said, "I am lucky to be living in a small and young country, a nation where 'history' isn’t something you read about in books.

"The UAE allows you to stand at the heart of its transformation, seeing its firsts, its pioneers, and its legends unfold before our eyes. Here, the extraordinary feels close, and it feels personal."

Al Matroushi is the first Arab woman to complete Nasa's astronaut training programme, making her space-ready. Forbes recognised her on its list of five Arab women who made history in 2021.

"You might meet an astronaut while enjoying coffee at your favourite cafe, cross paths with an Olympic athlete in a park, or share a conversation with an entrepreneur shaping the future of the industries here. In the UAE, greatness isn't distant. It's woven into the fabric of everyday life and a testament to what's possible when ambition and opportunity collide," she added.

Nora Al Matroushi

Drawing from her experience, the astronaut emphasised how the Arab world is challenging the boundaries of what is considered possible, fostering technological innovation, cultural advancement, and personal development.

"It's spearheaded by the UAE and other nations in the region. We're uniting humanity in the shared quest for understanding, a reminder that we're all connected under the same vast sky. Throughout history, Arab astronomers have developed many instruments to measure and understand the sky and guide our lives here."

Sustainable future on nation's rich legacy

Al Matroushi reflected how, in the 21st century, Arab and Muslim astronauts, astronomers, and space researchers are making a significant contribution to the space sector, building on the rich legacy of their ancestors as they continue to advance scientific discovery and exploration.

"Their achievements not only honour the traditions of innovation and scholarship but also inspire future generations to push the boundaries of space exploration. In just a few short years, the UAE has transformed from a newcomer in the space industry to a global leader. "We have launched the Hope Probe, which has successfully reached Mars, currently orbiting the Red Planet, marking it as a historic achievement for both the Arab world and humanity. We've also pioneered the UAE astronaut programme and sent two of our own out into space. We've launched many satellites and built rovers that will discover and explore the moon's surface. These accomplishments are a testament to the UAE's commitment to fostering a knowledge-based economy and inspiring generations to dream," she added. AlMatroushi also underlined that the journey is not just about reaching new heights but also creating a legacy that empowers its people and builds a "sustainable future" for humanity. "Now, as we contribute to the Artemis programme, the Emirates airlock for Gateway, which is a lunar Space Station. We're pivotal in the international effort to explore the moon and go beyond where no human has been before."