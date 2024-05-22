In a first, Abu Dhabi grows live camel cells to fight viral diseases

Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office/Instagram

Published: Wed 22 May 2024, 4:53 PM Last updated: Wed 22 May 2024, 5:19 PM

For the first time, Abu Dhabi has successfully cultured live cells from camel embryos and grown them in a laboratory. These cells are taken from the muscle tissue and organs of camel embryos, in a global scientific breakthrough by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority.

This will support significant development in "treating diseases, understanding viral infection mechanisms, and enhancing camel diagnostic methods", the authority announced on X.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In this video that Abu Dhabi Media Office shared on Instagram, an expert explains what the breakthrough means for the field of disease diagnosis:

Researchers will be able to study the cell biology of camel tissues and the cell's "interactions with drugs, antivirals, and other chemicals", the authority said.