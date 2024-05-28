IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi announces BTech programmes; admissions now open

IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus. File Photo

Published: Tue 28 May 2024, 10:37 AM Last updated: Tue 28 May 2024, 11:09 AM

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Abu Dhabi (IIT Delhi - Abu Dhabi), the first international campus of IIT Delhi, has announced its inaugural Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes. The first two programmes are BTech in Energy Engineering, and BTech in Computer Science.

With a focus on sustainability, the BTech in Energy Engineering provides a range of engineering verticals to suit different interests and seeks to address current challenges in energy production and management.

Focusing on AI and machine learning, the BTech in Computer Science and Engineering combines theory and practical skills, with the aim of equipping students with proficiency in abstraction, computational thinking, and problem-solving techniques.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

There are a total of 60 seats available, with each programme offering 30 seats.

The admissions for the academic programmes will be through two modes: Combined Admission Entrance Test (CAET) 2024 and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE–Advanced) 2024.

These programmes aim to equip undergraduates with the knowledge and skills to help tackle energy challenges, shape the future digital age, and develop software to enhance a range of industries, from analytics to finance, cryptography to information technology.

Registration for the academic year 2024-2025 is open until 3 June 2024, with the two programmes beginning concurrently in September 2024. The launch of the first undergraduate programmes follows the inauguration of the master’s programme in Energy Transition and Sustainability (ETS) in January 2024.

Successful BTech applicants will embark on the four-year programme at IIT Delhi - Abu Dhabi. The campus accommodates specialised research centres with a focus on sustainable energy, climate studies, computing, and data sciences. The BTech programmes will be delivered by local experts and seconded faculty from IIT Delhi.