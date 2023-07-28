Idealz: The e-commerce platform redefining winning
Idealz, the first-of-its-kind online shopping platform, stands out as a pioneer that not only adds a delightful twist to the online shopping experience but also succeeds in making it rewarding.
Capturing the attention of customers in the UAE and globally, Idealz has created more than 5,200 winners since its establishment in 2016 through its unique concept of combining shopping with exciting prize draws. Additionally, its commitment to creating a positive social impact has helped enable and empower children in developing countries through its innovative CSR programme.
A fusion of shopping and thrilling prize draws
Idealz is built upon a seamless fusion of online shopping and exhilarating prize draws, offering a one-of-a-kind shopping experience to its customers. The platform's user-friendly website and mobile app present a diverse array of prize draw campaigns that users can enter into digitally through the purchase of 'idealzbasics' shopping cards starting at just Dh1. Every purchase automatically awards the customer a complimentary ticket into a raffle draw to win the luxury prize associated with the campaign. These raffle draws are regulated by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and are conducted live, with winners being drawn by a DET representative ensuring complete fairness, legitimacy and transparency.
What distinguishes Idealz from other players in the 'shop and win' space are some notable and exceptional characteristics with the first and foremost one being that Idealz are the pioneers of the space. Having opened its doors in 2016, the platform was the first-of-its-kind and continues to pave the way for other establishments in the space. Boasting an unparalleled variety of price points, with the lowest being just Dh1, it is the most affordable such platform globally. In addition to this, the range of prizes on offer is truly remarkable, spanning from the latest mobile device or laptop computer to coveted luxury cars, fully furnished luxury apartments or multi-million cash rewards. Most notably, Idealz guarantees winners in every draw, a testament to its commitment to ensuring customers' dreams come true.
A platform committed to making a positive impact
At the heart of Idealz's ethos lies a strong commitment to making a positive impact on society. Idealz has funded the building and operation of 13 schools for underprivileged kids around the world. Through the (IIEI), Idealz donates the cost of every merchandise item sold to fund school building programs around the world with its charity partner Dubai Cares. Through this unique approach, Idealz not only rewards its customers but empowers them to play an active role in giving back to communities in need.
Transparency and trustworthiness
Transparency is ingrained in the very fabric of Idealz's operations. The platform employs several measures to ensure the highest level of transparency and oversight for its customers. All campaigns are rigorously regulated and issued individual permits by DET, providing customers with peace of mind. Draws are conducted on live stages, where a DET representative selects the winning tickets from a barrel containing physical tickets, further enhancing trust and transparency in the system employed by the platform. These draws are broadcast live on the platform itself, Idealz's social channels and on national television during certain festive seasons such as Dubai Shopping Festival, Dubai Summer Surprises, Eid in Dubai and UAE National Day, thus enabling customers to witness the entire process firsthand. Moreover, majority of the winners are interviewed and photographed upon collecting their prizes, adding an extra layer of authenticity to the platform’s operations. Additionally, Idealz's long-term partnership with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishments (DFRE) entails stringent oversight and comprehensive audits, ensuring its adherence to the highest standards of ethics and fairness.
A journey of milestones and success
Since its inception in 2016, Idealz has achieved numerous remarkable milestones that have solidified its position as a frontrunner in the industry. Boasting over 5,200 winners and having given away more than Dh160 million worth of prizes, Idealz's reach has extended to participants from over 150 countries across the world. This global presence is a testament to Idealz's vision of becoming the go-to destination for winning, both regionally and internationally.
Idealz in 2023
Idealz's 2023 campaigns have been nothing short of thrilling. With a focus on creating memorable experiences and transforming lives, these campaigns have garnered immense attention and participation from shoppers across the UAE.
This year's lineup included the Dubai Shopping Festival Grand Prize of an apartment in Downtown Dubai, the Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha Grand Prizes of Dh500,000 cash each, an Dh2,000,000 cash campaign, a thrilling Cadillac Escalade campaign and many more.
Idealz further showcased its innovative spirit by joining forces with DFRE, Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), and Gargash Group for the third year in a row for the return of the Mercedes Mega Raffle campaign during the Dubai Summer Surprises season. This campaign is currently ongoing and creates an opportunity for multiple lucky winners to drive away in style in the all-new 2023 Mercedes-Benz A 200 for just Dh50, adding to the allure of the summer season.
A promising future: Embracing innovation and expansion
Idealz's success can be attributed to its unwavering commitment to excellence and a relentless pursuit of innovation. The platform constantly seeks innovative ways to create captivating campaigns, foster strategic partnerships and deliver unparalleled experiences to its customers. Idealz aims to continue its growth trajectory by exploring opportunities in different markets beyond its current base in the UAE. The platform's determination to leave a profound impact on the retail and e-commerce space remains unwavering.
Idealz stands as an exemplary model of a transformative e-commerce platform that has reimagined the online shopping experience. By combining thrilling prize draws with a wide range of affordable entry prices, Idealz has captured the hearts of customers around the globe. Moreover, its dedication to making a positive social impact through IIEI initiative has demonstrated its genuine commitment to bettering the world. As Idealz continues its journey of innovation and expansion, it is set to leave an indelible mark on the retail landscape, providing customers with a rewarding shopping experience and empowering them to contribute positively to society.
Visit www.idealz.com and join the joy of winning.