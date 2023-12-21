Photos: Supplied

Published: Thu 21 Dec 2023, 9:49 AM Last updated: Thu 21 Dec 2023, 9:58 AM

Arshiya Faraghat, aka @xArshyy, is not your average gamer. With 9,100 followers on Twitch, she has transformed her love of gaming into a booming career that pays the bills and then some.

Born and raised in the UAE, Arshiya's gaming prowess began at an early age, fuelled by her gamer father and sister. From her first console, the Sega Genesis, to the latest trends, she immersed herself in a world where dreams became reality.

Little did she know, her passion would take her on a rollercoaster ride of success. "Streaming games online opened up a whole new world of opportunities," Arshiya told Khaleej Times. "I can now pay my rent and electricity bills from the comfort of my own home. It's like living the ultimate dream!"

Arshiya's journey from casual gamer to streaming sensation started five years ago when she launched her Twitch channel. The support of her loyal community propelled her to financial stability, as she showcased her skills in a myriad of exhilarating titles like Dark Souls, Apex Legends, and Cuphead.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

However, her story didn't stop there. Answering a casting call for Hearthstone, Arshiya dived head-first into live streaming on multiple platforms. The nerves and excitement intertwined as she embarked on a journey that would catapult her into the spotlight.

"I still pinch myself when I think about it," Arshiya said. "From hosting the electrifying Girls Game Gala in Pixoul Abu Dhabi to being sponsored by powerhouse brands like Mentos, Apple, and Nivea, my gaming adventure has been nothing short of extraordinary."

Building a life around her passion

Today, Arshiya is a force to be reckoned with in the e-sports scene, wearing multiple hats with finesse. Not only does she continue to captivate audiences as a part-time Twitch streamer, she also showcases her expertise as an e-sports broadcast talent and serves as the content and community manager for Four04 E-sports.

Her ambitions don't end there. Arshiya has recently taken on the role of an e-sports teacher at Estars, where she imparts her knowledge and passion to aspiring students seeking certified e-sports lessons.

As her star continues to shine, Arshiya's personal life has also been touched by gaming. Meeting her fellow gamer husband through League of Legends, they now have a daughter who they hope will carry on their legacy as professional players.

Arshiya's journey is a testament to the limitless opportunities in the gaming industry. With her unwavering dedication, entrepreneurial spirit, and the ability to turn her passion into a thriving career, she is not just playing games – she's redefining what it means to be a gaming superstar.

So, if you think gaming is just a hobby, think again. Arshiya's story proves that it can be a ticket to a world of excitement, success, and a rent-paying future.

ALSO READ: