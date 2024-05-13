'I felt empowered': Deaf tourists discover Dubai's wonders through sign language

Photos: Supplied

Published: Mon 13 May 2024, 4:50 PM Last updated: Mon 13 May 2024, 5:07 PM

From the iconic Burj Khalifa to a desert safari, a group of visitors enjoyed a week-long tour around Dubai. What was different about this tour was that it was tailored for deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals.

The group of fifteen deaf travellers explored the city with sign language interpreters and specialised tour guides from Amsaan Accessible Tours (AAT).

AAT collaborated with influencers to showcase Dubai to special visitors during Deaf Awareness Week, which takes place annually from May 1 to 7.

In the week-long itinerary, participants had the opportunity to visit iconic landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa and the Museum of the Future, as well as engage in experiences like a desert safari.

These experiences are designed to be fully accessible, with deaf guides and on-demand sign language interpreters ensuring a barrier-free communication environment.

Khaleej Times spoke with two deaf individuals who experienced the Amsaan Accessible Tour, and asked how it was different from other tours.

Irena B, a Slovenian tourist, who has lived with hearing loss since six months old, often faced challenges due to limited accessibility and understanding. However, her trip to Dubai with AAT was transformative.

"Traveling with Amsaan was empowering and confidence-building," Irena said. "I finally felt understood and supported throughout my journey."

The presence of deaf guides and on-demand sign language interpreters during the tour was particularly transformative for Irena. It allowed her to fully engage with each destination's history, cultural nuances, and stories.

“It was like having a bridge connecting me to the heart of every experience. Suddenly, I could fully engage with the rich history, cultural nuances, and vibrant stories of each destination. I felt empowered and included in a way I had never experienced before,” Irena added.

Irena B

Irena also spoke about the profound impact of Amsaan Accessible Tours' accessibility measures. "Having access to reliable support and assistance throughout the trip provided me with reassurance and peace of mind," she said. The simple things, like knowing there was someone to rely on, made the journey exceptional for her.

During her travels, Irena encountered various misconceptions and stereotypes about deaf individuals.

"Some people assume that being deaf means we can't fully participate or engage in the same activities as hearing individuals," Irena explained.

She further expressed that these misconceptions often lead to overlooking deaf individuals' needs or providing inadequate support.

Karl Fox, an Irish tourist, is a seasoned traveller and was born without hearing abilities, a hereditary trait passed down from his mother.

Karl Fox

Reflecting on his journey, Fox said: "Being deaf has never really bothered me. I enjoy the quiet and don't miss the noise!" However, he acknowledged that there have been challenges understanding conversations with hearing individuals.

Despite the challenges, Fox has travelled extensively. Recently, he visited Dubai.

"The hospitality I experienced in Dubai was unparalleled," he remarked. "The people there provided everything we needed and were genuinely welcoming. Their kindness will always be etched in my memory."

Fox explained that throughout his travels, there has always been a lack of information for deaf travellers. This made his experience in Dubai even more special when he joined the Amsaan tour, specially crafted for deaf people.

"Having someone reliable to rely on made the trip all the more enjoyable," said Fox, who noted that he had never encountered a travel agency with the capacity to tailor travel for people with determination.

“Unfortunately, many travel agencies overlook the needs of deaf travellers, treating us as if we don't exist and failing to provide special accommodations."

Alexander Koltsov

Alexander Koltsov, CEO of Amsaan Accessible Tours, told Khaleej Times: "We believe that travel should be an enriching experience for everyone, regardless of their abilities. Our mission at Amsaan Accessible Tours is to break down barriers and empower deaf individuals to explore the world with confidence and ease."

