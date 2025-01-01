‘I don’t take this day off’: These UAE residents choose to serve communities on New Year's Day

Photo: AFP

While most of the world rings in the New Year with fireworks, family gatherings, and well-deserved rest, countless individuals remain steadfast at their posts, ensuring vital services run seamlessly.

For some, it's a calling; for others, a necessary sacrifice to build a brighter future.

For Reem Abdullah, a dedicated life coach, New Year’s Day is anything but a day off—it’s one of the most pivotal days of her year.

“For many, New Year’s Day symbolises rest and celebration, but for me, it’s an opportunity to help people start their year with clarity and purpose,” she said. “It’s a privilege to guide someone in setting the tone for the year ahead.”

Reem believes the holiday’s reflective nature inspires people to take actionable steps toward their goals. “Coaching isn’t just a job for me; it’s a calling. If someone needs guidance today, I’ll be there to help them envision and embrace the life they truly want,” she added.

Her sessions on the New Year often carry a special energy. “People feel a surge of hope and determination on this day. It’s incredible to witness their motivation and help them turn it into achievable steps. That’s why I don’t take this day off. This is my way of celebrating—by helping others grow.”

A 46-year-old pharmacist, Mohammed Abadi, sees New Year’s Day as just another day to fulfill his duty to the community. For him, being on the job means ensuring people’s health and well-being, even on holidays.

“Health doesn’t take a day off, and neither can I. Being here on New Year’s ensures that my patients get what they need when they need it most,” he explained.

Mohammed’s commitment goes beyond routine responsibilities. “While others are celebrating, I’m focused on making sure our shelves are stocked and our patients are cared for. That’s how I welcome the New Year—with purpose,” he said.

For Mohammed, working on New Year’s also provides moments of connection with others. “You’d be surprised how many people come in, not just for medicine but to share their stories. Sometimes, just listening to them is a way to help,” he reflected. “It’s rewarding in its own way.”