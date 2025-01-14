'I could see LA fires from the plane': Dubai resident narrowly misses blaze

Other expats whose families reside in the affected area back in the US have been worried for their relatives, some of whom were evacuated
Aanchal in Malibu before the fire (left). A burning home in Malibu (right)
Dubai resident Aanchal Sharma finally checked visiting Malibu in Los Angeles, California on her bucket list. She was drawn by the city’s lush landscape, near-perfect weather, lavish mansions, upscale shopping streets, expansive gardens with fountains, poolside cafés, and tropical tourist spots she had previously only seen in films.
Sharma concluded her month-long stay in the US last week. Now, back in Dubai, she could only look back at the beautiful places she visited in pictures.
The city of Malibu has reportedly lost about one-third of its eastern edge to the Palisades Fire, the biggest of the wildfires in Los Angeles that erupted Tuesday last week and has been ravaging the most populous US state since January 7.
Aanchal in Malibu
“When I left Los Angeles, the wildfire had just started, and I could see it from the plane. When I landed in Dubai more than 14 hours later, the first alert I received on my phone was a message from a friend who told me the places we visited in LA were engulfed in the fire,” Sharma told Khaleej Times.
Fuelled by high winds, the wildfires have rendered entire neighbourhoods to ash, and left thousands without homes. A week later, the death toll caused by the massive wildfires rose to 24, and officials have yet to make an optimistic announcement that the blaze would decimate anytime soon, but instead gave warning of incoming dangerous winds that could fan up the flames further.
“I narrowly missed the blaze, and I could not say I was lucky to have escaped it because it now feels surreal watching LA burning on the news LA. The places I visited were all gone now. I only now have photos to show of cafés with wonderful sea views where I enjoyed a milkshake; or parks and running trails where I enjoyed morning runs, while basking in the cool breeze with the iconic Hollywood landmark in the background," said Sharma.
“All the beautiful places I visited and enjoyed, the sprawling villas I envied and admired, the greeneries I adored – they’re all gone now and turned in ashes,” she lamented.
Sharma described the situation like watching a dragging horror film or dystopian movie where the extent of damages continues to dramatically worsen.
“Imagine one day you were enjoying food and creating memories with friends, then the next day the place is gone – as in flattened and reduced to rubble,” she added, noting her only consolation is knowing that her friends whom she stayed with during her vacation remain safe and secure.
Meanwhile, Sharjah resident Nilanjana Javed said she is worried about her family who lives in southern California. “My uncle’s house is located in the Studio City area which is very close to Hollywood mountains,” she said, adding: “They have been evacuated and are now staying with our relatives. The last time I spoke to them, they said it was scary to watch in the news the flames getting closer and closer to their house.”
The Indian expat told Khaleej Times the fire in the area has been contained but it would be a while before her uncle and his family could go back home. “I was there the last time there were forest fires in California, and I remember the house was covered in soot,” she said.
“It’s entirely different this time. It’s worse and more menacing. I think it’s going to be weeks or even months before they can return to their own house.”
Javed said many of her extended family members were also impacted by the fire and had to evacuate to other counties. “We have been keeping in touch with them and constantly trying to check on them. We are very lucky to have enough friends and family in the area to take in those who have been affected,” she added.
Makram Al Zakar, who is in the US, for his part, shared: “The situation is honestly bad. The fire has been going on for a week now, and it’s only about eight per cent controlled.
“The wind is very crazy and that’s what’s making it hard to control. We’re also getting help from Mexico and Canada. I don’t have many relatives in California, but I do have a friend that goes to UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles), that is very close to these wildfires. The students and faculty members had to switch to online teaching and they have been evacuated more than four days ago because the situation is only getting worse.”
