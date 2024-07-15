E-Paper

'I come at 2am': Dubai residents head to night beaches to beat the heat

Dubai Municipality opened 3,800-metre-long night swimming beaches in Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, and Umm Suqeim 1 last year

by

Waad Barakat
Jumeirah night beach
Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

Last updated: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 7:33 AM

As the summer temperatures in Dubai soar, often exceeding 45°C during the day, many residents find respite in the cool comfort of night swimming. The authorities in Dubai have recognised this need and announced the opening of three new beaches for night swimming last year.

Rechel Hoco, a 23-year-old Filipino content creator known as "Rechel in Dubai," is a regular at night beaches. "As an island girl from the Philippines, I'm a beach lover, and I'm glad Dubai has these night beaches," she told Khaleej Times.


Rechel, who has been in Dubai for 1.5 years, said night swimming has become a preferred activity for her and her siblings. "With my work schedule, night is our only free time, and the night beaches offer a serene and refreshing environment to unwind."

Explaining what she loves most about night beaches, the Filipina said, "It is the ambience—it's so quiet, slow, and calming.” Describing her night swimming experience as "truly enjoyable", Rechel added, "The water is warm, and there's little to no waves, so you can relax and take in the atmosphere. It's a great way to de-stress after a long day."

Rechel Hoco
Safe, convenient experience

The Dubai Municipality has set up 3,800-metre-long night-swimming beaches in Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, and Umm Suqeim 1. These beaches feature bright light systems to aid lifeguards in monitoring swimmers.

Electronic screens display safety messages to increase awareness among beachgoers.

Mazen, a 25-year-old Emirati, has also embraced night swimming. "Since May, I stopped going to the beach during the day because of the heat and the risk of dehydration. One of my friends recommended the night beaches, and it has now become a habit," he said.

He appreciates the convenience and safety measures the night beaches offer. "The bright lights and presence of lifeguards give me peace of mind, and I don't have to worry about the crowds or the heat. Sometimes, I even come here in the middle of the week," Mazen added.

The night beaches have become a sanctuary for Nadia Aubert, a 33-year-old expat. "I often come here very late at night, around 2am, when the beaches are almost empty. It's so peaceful and serene, and I can truly disconnect from the hustle and bustle of the city," she explained.

The French expat finds the night swimming experience rejuvenating. "The warm water and the calming atmosphere help me unwind and recharge. It's the perfect way to escape the heat and relax before heading back home," she said.

Waad Barakat

