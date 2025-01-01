’I can't hide my tears’: Illegal UAE residents embrace 'new year, new life' after visa amnesty

KT Photo: Muhammad Sajjad.

For four months, the UAE's visa amnesty programme, which ended on December 31, 2024, offered illegal residents and visitors a fresh start. Freed from overstaying fines and an illegal status, hundreds are stepping into 2025 with renewed hope and determination to rebuild their lives.

"It felt like a huge weight was lifted off my shoulders,” said Kenyan expat Njoki Njau, whose life took a 360-degree turn after benefiting from the UAE visa amnesty.

Njoki Njau's life in the UAE had become a nightmare after she violated her visa status in 2021. Without valid documentation, securing work or even meeting basic needs like food and water became a struggle.

“Every day was filled with uncertainty and fear,” she said.

But things changed on December 10, 2024, when she regularised her status and returned to her hometown of Mombasa to reunite with her family.

"Being home was a blessing. I missed the warmth of my family and the joy of being surrounded by loved ones. For the first time in years, I could dream again. It is a new year, a new life, and a new beginning for me," said Njau.

Now, she is preparing to return to the UAE to begin the next chapter of her life. Her former employer, impressed by her dedication and work ethic, has applied for her visa. “They appreciated my work and supported me even during the toughest times. I am grateful they are giving me another opportunity,” she said.

“This is not just a second chance but a fresh start. I am ready to make a better life for myself and my family,” added Njau.

‘I missed watching my son grow up’

For Abdul Azeez (name changed), an Indian expat from Karnataka, the amnesty programme ended an eight-year ordeal away from his family. Having overstayed his visa after losing his job in 2018, he accumulated fines exceeding Dh200,000.

“Every day was a struggle,” Azeez said over a phone call with Khaleej Times. Unable to send money home, he relied on faith that the Almighty would support his family.

The UAE’s amnesty programme allowed Azeez to return home and reunite with his family. On October 28, he boarded a flight back to Mangalore and then travelled by bus to his hometown, carrying only a small bag and a few pairs of clothes.

“When I saw my wife and son, I could not hide my tears. My son ran to me and hugged me so tightly as if he knew how much I needed that hug,” he said.

Seeing his son grow up was a bittersweet moment for Azeez. “He has become so tall now, almost my height. He has dreams and ambitions of his own. But I feel like I missed out on his entire childhood. I wasn’t there for his first day of school, his birthdays, or the moments when he needed me the most,” said Azeez.

Now cherishing his time at home, Azeez wakes up to the laughter of his son and the comfort of his wife’s cooking. “I missed his entire childhood, but I am determined to make up for lost time. Now, life is simple but filled with love,” he said. Azeez is exploring local opportunities to ensure he remains close to his family.

‘A fresh start for my family’

For Syed Irfan Nazar, the start of the new year symbolises hope and stability after years of hardship. The 45-year-old Pakistani expat, who once faced over Dh150,000 in overstaying fines and the uncertainty of an illegal status, is now focused on rebuilding his family’s life. Syed Irfan Nazar Since regularising his visa under the UAE’s amnesty programme, Nazar has secured a stable job as a sales executive at Hotpack. “This year feels like a blessing. I have a job and am working towards giving my children the education they deserve,” he said. Nazar’s priority now is obtaining visas for his wife and five children, who are still in the UAE. “My job provides my visa, but I am saving every dirham to sponsor my family. Keeping us together is my biggest goal for 2025,” he said. Though the journey is still challenging, Nazar is optimistic. “We have moved into a smaller home to manage expenses, and my children are taking remote education in Islamic studies. I will enroll my kids next year. It is not easy, but we are making progress,” said Nazar. For Nazar, the new year is not just a new calendar—it is a new chapter. “The UAE gave me a second chance, and I will make the most of it,” he said. ALSO READ: UAE: Paralysed expat with Dh93,000 blood money debt seeks help to return home after 31 years 'Their relief is our joy': Volunteers in Dubai help overstayers navigate amnesty process Dh150,000 fines waived in UAE visa amnesty: Man lands job, hopes to re-enrol kids in school