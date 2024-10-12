Look: Thousands of UAE residents turn up at Expo City Dubai to pack aid boxes for Lebanon

KT Photos: Muhammad Sajjad

Thousands of UAE residents turned up at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City early on Saturday morning to pack aid kits for those affected by the crisis in Lebanon. Some left home as early as 7.30am to make it to the event which began at 9. Many brought items to contribute, which were collected at the location.

For many Lebanese expats, it was a way of helping their home and loved ones.

Sarah, who has been living in the UAE for over 15 years, came to the event with her children and a group of friends. “We are so proud that the UAE is doing this,” she said. “This is the only way we can help our people back home.”

Sarah said her husband’s family, who live in the south of Lebanon, left their homes in October last year. “His village is situated on the border and has now been completely destroyed,” she said. “That is why it was important for me to bring my children for this event and contribute in whatever way we could.”

Her 8-year-old son Hamza said he had packed several towels into the boxes. “I hope it is useful to the people who get it,” he said. “I know that a lot of people are suffering.”

The family, who go back to Lebanon every year, said they were able to spend only a very short time in the country this year. “We went for the summer but the situation was very volatile so we only stayed for 10 days,” said Sarah. “We are worried because we don't know how long this will last. But this is not new to us. We are used to this situation and we know we will overcome it.” Volunteers stood at over 10 stations packing various items including diapers, baby food, soap, biscuits and personal hygiene products into boxes with the phrase 'UAE stands with Lebanon' stamped on it. These will be shipped to Lebanon as part of emergency aid that the UAE is providing to the country. Volunteers Tima and Mahmood left their homes at 7.30 in the morning to arrive at the packing site early. For the Lebanese expats, this was a way of helping their home country. “My family live in the south of Lebanon, and they have had to move out of their homes because of the bombing,” said Tima. “I am thankful that they are safe. Right now, we are helping to pack these boxes because this is one way we can help. We are putting in three blankets per box which we hope will keep them warm.” ALSO READ: UAE sends 9th plane carrying 37 tonnes of children's and women's supplies to Lebanon