How UAE hiking group’s founder turned into a matchmaker for his clients

It started as a joke when couples met one by one and wed through a UAE group’s hiking expeditions, until its founder voluntarily took the role of a modern-day khattaba, facilitating marriage connections and summit proposals for his clients.

In the old days, every community had a woman who would play the role of a marriage match maker, known as the khattaba, she would go around the neighbourhood showing pictures of potential matches to families whose sons and daughters were considered eligible for marriage.

Since its inception in December 2018, Grasp the Adventure’s founders were keen on promoting positive halal activity within the community, inspiring more people to enjoy the outdoors rather than unhealthy lifestyle habits like drinking and partying. Tagging its members as ‘Graspers’, the group tries to instil a family fun spirit in all its activities and travels.

When the group founder Yousuf Elabbasy noticed a pattern that connects soulmates when embracing nature, he instinctively began helping potential couples connect and eventually get married.

“I believe people are the truest versions of themselves when hiking and disconnected out in the mountains,” said the 33-year-old Egyptian, “so when is a better time to find a life partner?”

How it all started

“One weekend evening, I received a call from a Grasper (client) and friend asking to meet up for coffee, he said he had some good news to share,” recalled Elabbasy.

To his surprise, his friend wasn’t alone at the cafe, he was waiting for him with another Grasper who he soon realised had become his wife.

“They met on our first hike that winter. They were both extremely decent, elegant, and beautiful human beings, so I was beyond excited about the news, and the fact that it all started on one of my hikes.

“That was the beginning of 'Grasp the Khattaba', a joke that slowly transformed into a reality.”

The Kilimanjaro couple

In the case of Iona de Maudesley and Nabil Harb, Elabbasy was the first to realise that the two would make a perfect couple, even before they had met.

“Nabil first joined Grasp the Adventure in 2019 during our first ever international trip in Uzbekistan. I remember we were sitting around the bonfire one night when I said to him ‘I think you and a dear friend of mine, Iona, would make a great couple’.”

Both had forgotten about the conversation shortly after, until two years later Iona needed a lift to one of the hikes in Ras Al Khaimah, which Nabil was driving to with his brother.

“That’s when I decided to put on my ‘Grasp the Khattaba’ hat once again and arrange for them to drive together.”

When Iona showed up at Nabil’s house at 5am that day, she said it was hardly ‘love at first sight’.

“I was greeted by his whole family as they went about their respective days. I spent most of the car ride napping, and we didn't even spend any time together on the hike,” said the 31-year-old Briton.

“By the end of it, we had gotten into a disagreement on the car ride home and I wasn't very impressed.”

Two weeks later, she said he started following her on Instagram and ‘somehow’ convinced her to meet him.

“I realised that I enjoyed his company, and we were inseparable ever since.

“I believe whenever two people meet through mutual friends or in similar interest groups, the chances for compatibility are a lot higher,” explained the yoga/Pilates instructor and marketing strategist.

Harb agreed that they did not get along during the ride and that he offended her with a ‘rather blunt comment’; he suggested to meet after that “just for the sake of doing something during the pandemic”.

A few months later, ahead of a Grasp expedition to Mount Kilimanjaro in August 2022, Harb told Elabbasy that he would like to propose to ‘the girl of his dreams on the Roof of Africa’. Elabbasy immediately jumped into action to make it happen.

On the fourth day of the trek, after scaling the mountain to reach the ‘breathtaking view’ on top, the group quickly hid in the bushes with cameras ready, while the guides waited patiently with a bottle of non-alcoholic champagne for Iona to arrive and find Nabil waiting on one knee with a diamond ring.

“Iona had always wanted to go to Kilimanjaro, so it made sense to make that trip extra special and memorable for both of us,” said Harb, 33, American-Lebanese Engineer.

The couple got married nine months later in Tuscany, Italy, with Elabbasy serving as minister.

Mr and Mrs Snacks

When Randa Radwan signed up for her first hike ever, little did she know she will be meeting her future husband soon after.

Being the consistent snacker that she is, the 30-year-old dentist removed all the water from her backpack to accommodate more snacks on that New Year hike, an impulsive act that brought her face to face with her soul twin.

Her soon to be come husband Khaled Mustapha, long known between his friends as ‘Khaled Snacks’, did the same, and soon they were challenging each other who had the best snacks on that trail.

“And that was our first spark, so basically, what triggered our relationship was the love for snacks,” she said, laughing at the memory.

“When Khaled and I started talking, Yousuf was so excited for us and I remember him being a wingman for Khaled; he told me stories about how Khaled would get out of his way to help people he did not even know, and how pure his heart is. “Yousuf also used to arrange activities other than the hikes where everyone would get together, and that also helped us strengthen our relationship,” she concluded. The pair announced their engagement a year after on January 1, 2024, and tied the knot last summer, inviting almost every member of Grasp the Adventure to share their joy. Photo couple Iymaan Matib and Ahmed Eldin were even on the same hike when their spark started. The 33-year-old Egyptian Canadian entrepreneur saw a photo of his wife-to-be on Grasp the Adventure’s Instagram account from a hike she did in 2013, which his brother happened to take part in as well. He said he was mainly drawn to the image she presented of a strong modest woman embarking on outdoor expeditions like climbing Kilimanjaro. “It’s a great way to bond with nature, and that is something that Iymaan and I have in common.” Eldin acted upon his interest and messaged her on Instagram. “I saw that he was connected to Yousuf and Grasp so I decided to open his message and we started speaking,” said Matib, 30. “This was quite unusual for both of us because we’re usually more private but knowing Yousuf mutually made us feel more comfortable about continuing getting to know each other,” explained the British-Algerian doctor. “We noticed we both loved nature and animals, Ahmed is an avid equestrian and enjoyed frequenting the gym, it was nice to see an accomplished man with similar values that had hobbies and interests outside of the usual.” At first, it was challenging for the couple to meet in person as they both lived in separate continents, “I was in the UK and Ahmed had just moved from Canada to Egypt and was working on his military exemption… so it was a while before we could meet.” The pair finally met in the UAE with their mothers, and several hiking friends, including Elabbasy who was acting as mediator when the two first spotted each other online. Eldin and Matib got married in the UK a year later. ALSO READ: UAE: RAK's popular Jais Sledder attraction 'temporarily closed' Winter camping in UAE, road trips: These solo women campers inspire others to venture out