How to renew Nigerian passport in UAE

The UAE is a melting pot of cultures with people of various nationalities residing here in harmony. With more than 100 foreign missions in the UAE, life for expatriates has been simplified – especially as the emirates has continued fostering great diplomatic ties with other countries.
If you're a Nigerian expat living in the UAE, and your passport is expiring soon – you can get it renewed right here.
In order to get your passport renewed, you must book an appointment on the Nigeria Immigration Services Portal.
Here's how you can get your passport renewed in four steps:
1. Head to the Nigeria Immigration Service portal online and log in. Once you log in, verify your National Identification Number.
2. After that, fill out the online application form for passport renewal and book an appointment at the Nigerian Embassy/Consulate. You will also be asked to make an online payment.
3. You may be asked to visit for data collection. These appointments are scheduled from Tuesday to Thursday from 9am to 3pm.
4. After your passport has been processed, you will receive a phone call to pick it up. This is scheduled on Mondays and Fridays, between 9am and 2pm.
Here is a list of documents that will be required at the Mission when you apply for renewal.
Before you go ahead and renew your Nigerian passport, here are some things to keep in mind.
1. You must fill out your online application and print it out. The filled application along with the printed page of the payment receipt page must be carried to the Mission as internet services will not be provided there.
2. If your passport is full and has been issued five years ago, or your pages have been filled out – you need to re-issue your passport. If your passport is less than ten years old and filled out – you need to renew your passport. If your passport is lost, missing, defaced or burnt – you need a replacement.
