How Indian expats in UAE can register to vote in elections

The Election Commission of India has announced the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. They are scheduled to start from April 19 and conclude on June 1, and it is possible for Indian expats in UAE to register as a voter.
While non-resident Indians (NRIS) can register as a voter online as well as offline, they have to be physically present in their respective constituency to vote.
Up until 2010, NRIs were not allowed to exercise their right to vote during the elections. An amendment to the Representation of People (Amendment) Act, 2010 granted voting rights to the NRIs.
Recently, the Press Information Bureau shared a message on X “calling all NRI voters to cast their vote” this year.
For an NRI to get voting rights, they must:
How to register as an overseas voter:
Online registration
What happens after submission of Form 6A
NRIs are not issued an Electors Photo Identity card (EPIC) and are required to vote in person at the respective polling station upon producing their original passport.
Offline registration
If you wish to apply for an NRI Voter ID offline, you need to visit the constituency in which your residence falls. This is how you can register as a voter:
