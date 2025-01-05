How Dubai Walk will help promote healthier lifestyle among residents

Dubai residents are eagerly anticipating the 'Dubai Walk' project that is aimed at transforming the city into a “pedestrian-friendly paradise”.

Sharing her enthusiasm, long-time Dubai resident Oliv Matol told Khaleej Times: “Dubai Walk will enhance my walking schedule by providing more choices of trails and paths."

The 64-year-old Filipino expat added: “Safety is pivotal for my walks, so having a pleasurable environment will greatly enhance my mental health.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The 6,500km network of modern walkways covering 160 areas was announced last month. The objective is to improve neighbourhood connectivity by creating pathways for runners, cyclists, and e-scooter riders. Focusing on active lifestyles and sustainable transport, 'Dubai Walk' will redefine urban mobility and enhance community engagement, offering safer, more enjoyable routes that promote outdoor activities.

The project will include the construction of 110 pedestrian bridges and tunnels, 112 km of waterfront pathways, 124 km of green walking trails, and 150 km of rural and mountainous pedestrian paths.

Benefits of walking

Laiba Ashfaq, a physiotherapist at Aman Lil Afia Clinic, noted "walking is an easy exercise to fit into a busy schedule. It requires no equipment and every small step counts. Start today to improve your physical and mental well-being."

Laiba Ashfaq

"A gentle walk to begin with is enough. Walking can help with joint problems as it puts less pressure on the joints, strengthens bones, encourages an active lifestyle, and reduces the negative effects of prolonged sitting."

Ashfaq noted increasing walking spaces can promote a healthier lifestyle for the community. “By providing accessible walking areas, public health improves, benefiting people with disabilities and older individuals who navigate the community. Reducing car dependency will also lower traffic and air pollution, contributing to a more eco-friendly way of life.”

"Walking on designated walkways differs significantly from streets. It reduces the risk of accidents with fewer obstacles, like parked cars. Walking near green spaces like gardens and lakes offers cleaner air than walking alongside busy roads,” she added.

She further said that a brisk 30-minute daily walk reduces the risk of heart disease and strengthens the heart. "Walking enhances lung capacity and overall respiratory function; it promotes quality sleep, reduces mental stress and anxiety, and aids in weight control,” Ashfaq underscored.

Reduced risk of accidents

For Chinese expat Qiu Feng, who is also an avid cyclist, creating more tracks connected to the Metro or bus stations “would greatly benefit people who are using public transportation”.

Dubai Walk involves building 110 pedestrian bridges and underpasses to enhance connectivity as part of Dubai’s ambitious plan to increase pedestrian and soft mobility from the current 13 per cent to 25 per cent by 2040.