How Dubai Police officers race against time to save lives in under 3 minutes

For Sgt Muhammad Ateeq, a first responder in Dubai, every second on the job is a matter of life and death.

"The moment we receive reports from the operations room, we become first responders and decision-makers. We need to respond within 2 minutes and 45 seconds," Sgt Ateeq told Khaleej Times, describing the immense pressure and challenges they face as part of the police's emergency response team.

In many cases, someone's life is on the line, said the officer assigned to the Rashidiya Police Station.

"We receive all types of dangerous reports, including murder, kidnapping, serious accidents, or major fires — all these require immediate attention," he said.

Sgt Ateeq joined the police force in 2009, and in May, he was honoured as one of the top patrol officers for the first quarter of the year.

Act of bravery

While saving lives is their highest priority, protecting their own is equally important, the sergeant said. "In the event of an accident, we must protect ourselves first, but then be attentive to every detail."

Just recently, one Dubai Police officer entered a burning car to save a trapped driver.

Officer Adel Ahmed Mohammed Ghareeb from Bur Dubai Police Station was honoured for his bravery. "I consider myself to have saved someone's life at that time," he told Khaleej Times.

Ghareeb was left with a torn ankle ligament as he exited the car.

Taking a break from the field until his injury heals and working at a desk job for now, the officer was thankful for the support he received from the Dubai Police.

"They supported us all throughout. They provided me with access to the most qualified doctors in government and police hospitals," Ghareeb said.

Staying calm in stressful situations