How a Dubai group is helping women make lasting friendships, pursue passions

Members of Ranches Ladies on a lunch date. Photos: Supplied

For the past two decades, Ranches Ladies (RL), a multicultural group of women in Dubai, has embodied the true spirit of community. With more than 300 members and 32 hobby circles, the group’s meetups have facilitated new friendships amidst shared creative pursuits.

Their recent win in the gold category in the Dubai Community Development Authority (CDA) Ethraa Empowerment Program for non-profit organisations makes them torchbearers of ‘Hand-in-Hand’ – the UAE’s slogan for 2025, being celebrated as the Year of Community.

The foundation of this lively group goes back to the year 2005 when Scottish expat Carole Binbrek first moved to Arabian Ranches, post retirement. She was determined not to lead a boring and quiet life. One afternoon she went around the villa community distributing flyers for a coffee morning, and more than 30 women turned up.

Line dancing

She told Khaleej Times: “I had been an expat wife most of my life and travelled around the world with my husband. I knew what it meant to be in a new city, lonely and stuck with nothing to do and nowhere to go. The idea behind Ranches Ladies (RL) was to give women an opportunity to make friends and find creative outlets in their daily lives.”

Nearly 80, Binbrek, who is now the honorary president, keeps a busy schedule, running five circles and attending several others.

Carole Binbrek

From decoupage (decorating objects) to storytelling, poetry readings, hiking, line dancing and gardening, the hobby circles meet weekly or monthly. There are also annual Christmas Bazaars, Ramadan Iftars, international lunch days, afternoon tea outings, and movie dates that the members enjoy together.

Decoupage circle

Warm and welcoming

Being part of the group has been a lifesaver of sorts for many for many ladies. When Pakistani expat Ayesha Saleh first moved to the UAE in 2017, she was a new empty nester as both her children were studying abroad. “I felt aimless and depressed. When I heard about the Ranches Ladies, I decided to attend one of their coffee mornings. I was nervous and hesitant at first, but all that changed as I mingled with the ladies. They were so warm and welcoming,” recalls Saleh.

An avid quilter, she's now part of the RL quilters’, as well as cinema and gardening circles. A few years ago, she took over the running of the mosaic circle and conducted the classes at her residence. “Being part of this group and especially running the mosaic circle has really boosted my confidence and self-esteem,” Saleh shared.

The art circle

Lasting friendships

Indian expat Rajul Chander grew up in a small town in India and had never interacted with people from other nationalities. At RL, she found the perfect platform to learn about other cultures. Twice a week she runs the art circle at her home guiding members to paint their canvases. Hours before the class, her home is always filled with the aromas of banana and carrot cakes that she bakes for the tea break. “I have made some lasting friendships with people from around the globe. When we sit down for tea and chat, I find a lot of similarity even in our diversity, thanks to our shared interests and passion for art,” she pointed out.

One of her most cherished memories at Ranches Ladies is the Diwali lunch she co-hosted with two other members last year at her home. “Everyone was dressed in traditional Indian outfits. We had a brief discussion before the lunch on Indian spices, festival recipes and fabrics. It felt so fulfilling to present our culture to others,” she shared.

During a Diwali lunch

Everyone is invited

Even Dubai residents living outside of Arabian Ranches can join this non-profit organisation that has an annual membership fee of Dh120.