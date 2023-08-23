Here’s how this Abu Dhabi firm is reshaping global pharma supply chain

Hayat Biotech is a joint venture between G42 and Sinopharm CNBG. — Supplied photo

Published: Wed 23 Aug 2023, 4:37 PM

Abu Dhabi-headquartered Hayat Biotech, a joint venture between G42 and Sinopharm CNBG, is playing a pivotal role as a seamless bridge connecting the East and West, a top official said.

The strategic location of the biotechnology company close to Africa, Europe, and Asia has positioned it as a “catalyst” for global collaboration, said Hayat Biotech’s Deputy CEO Naser Al Yammahi.

“With a focus on the evolving biotech industry, our goal is to become the preferred partner for international biotech companies seeking to establish production in the UAE. This strategic move allows them to tap into our local and international expertise, granting access to regional markets and laying the groundwork for expansive global growth,” Al Yammahi told Khaleej Times in an exclusive interview.

Hayat Biotech’s Deputy CEO Naser Al Yammahi. _ Supplied photo

Aligned with Abu Dhabi’s Economic Vision 2030, a state-of-the-art Hayat Biotech Life Sciences Park has been set up in Abu Dhabi’s KEZAD.

“This innovative and integrated hub is dedicated to R&D in life sciences, biotechnology, and vaccine production. The park’s design is centered around fostering an ecosystem of collaboration and knowledge exchange,” Al Yammahi pointed out. Global companies stand to benefit from the firm’s efficient supply chain, which has been established through strategic partnerships that played a pivotal role in the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, he added.

“This supply chain will continue to hold a significant role in our mission to ensure equitable access to quality healthcare. Within this capacity, we offer global companies a complete value chain. Our mission goes beyond bridging geographical gaps. We are committed to forging connections that reshape the biotech landscape. Beyond constructing a mere facility, we are crafting an innovation platform where the brightest minds and boldest ideas come together.”

Hayat Biotech operates within a comprehensive framework that underscores the interdependence of human, animal, and environmental health, exemplifying the ‘One Health’ concept. — Supplied photo

Human, animal, environmental health

Al Yammahi noted that Hayat Biotech operates within a comprehensive framework that underscores the interdependence of human, animal, and environmental health, exemplifying the ‘One Health’ concept.

“The Hayat Biotech Life Sciences Park takes a prominent role, boasting an impressive production capacity of 200 million vials supporting national and international vaccine security. Through collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the company actively contributes to the establishment of an R&D sector aimed at pioneering advancements in critical medical fields.”

Al Yammahi underlined that animal vaccination, while indirectly related, stands as a “vital component” in maintaining human health and ensuring food safety.

“Hayat Biotech’s provision of animal health vaccines targets diseases that affect poultry and large animals, actively contributing to disease prevention. Employing advanced scientific solutions, the company tackles ailments like Newcastle disease and avian influenza, bolstering overall animal health. By ensuring the appropriate administration of vaccinations on a global scale, Hayat Biotech effectively safeguards animal well-being and, consequently, human communities from potential health threats originating from animals.”

Al Yammahi pointed out that the company embracing the ‘One Health’ concept exemplifies its commitment to sustainability. “We recognise that sustainability is an essential component of our commitment to ‘One Health’. Setting ambitious targets for energy and water efficiency, we harness solar energy and employ water conservation methods. By weaving sustainability into our operations, we aim to enhance environmental well-being while advancing health outcomes for all.”

In the UAE’s response to the pandemic, a remarkable development was Hayat-Vax – the first Covid-19 vaccine to be produced in the Arab world. — Supplied photo

Stockpile of Covid-19 vaccine

In the UAE’s response to the pandemic, a remarkable development was Hayat-Vax – the first Covid-19 vaccine to be produced in the Arab world.

Al Yammahi revealed that a strategic stockpile of the vaccine is in store.

“Hayat Vax is now registered in a total of 12 countries. At present, a strategic stockpile of Hayat Vax is in place, signifying our readiness to recommence production if the situation demands,” said Al Yammahi, who was a member of the management team for the groundbreaking 4Humanity clinical trials of the Covid-19 vaccine.

He highlighted that Hayat Biotech is an “attractive proposition” for global biotech companies looking to invest in the Middle East.

“As pioneers in the field of life sciences, Hayat Biotech presents a leading manufacturing and distribution platform that encompasses a diverse portfolio of biosimilar and pharmaceutical products. We possess collaborative clinical and pre-clinical capabilities, making it an attractive proposition for global biotech enterprises seeking investment and expansion opportunities in the Middle East. Our expanding portfolio not only solidifies a robust manufacturing foundation that addresses worldwide requirements but also benefits from our contract manufacturing model that facilitates partner access to markets and growth opportunities.”

Al Yammahi underlined that Hayat Vax, which was distributed worldwide, serves as a testament to the capabilities of Hayat Biotech.

“It has not only entered new markets but also extended support to communities beyond the UAE. During the pandemic, we have delivered 36 million vaccine doses across 64 countries. Our inclusive range of animal vaccines provides comprehensive protection for species such as poultry, cattle, sheep, and goats.”

Construction of the state-of-the-art Hayat Biotech Life Sciences Park is complete. — Supplied photo

Life Sciences Park constructed

Al Yammahi said that the construction of the state-of-the-art Hayat Biotech Life Sciences Park is complete.

“Our state-of-the-art, technologically advanced, manufacturing facility – Hayat Biotech Life Sciences Park is fully equipped to manufacture high-quality, export-grade solutions and has adequate production capabilities to match growing demand, positively impacting our society, and reshaping the path to the future. It is designed to provide end-to-end solutions from R&D and clinical trials to contract manufacturing capabilities.”

The production capacity stands at 200 million doses of vials and pre-filled syringes (PFS) per year utilising fully automatic high-speed filling and packaging machines. Additionally, the fully automated warehouse has a storage capacity for 200 million vials in cold chain and ambient temperature storage settings.

“The construction of the park is complete and since then we are undergoing a comprehensive and extensive commissioning of the factory along with its fully automated warehouse,” Al Yammahi noted.

The biotech firm is committed to the mission of enhancing the global healthcare ecosystem. — Supplied photo

The biotech firm is committed to the mission of enhancing the global healthcare ecosystem and strengthening its position as a key player in the industry, locally and internationally.

“Our R&D hub provides the ideal environment to foster innovative synergies between R&D, our existing manufacturing platform, and the robust supply chain we have in place. Our main deliverable – short to mid-term plan – is to build a world-class research infrastructure to deliver innovative technologies and accelerate the commercialisation of novel products. This integrated approach will help facilitate our pipeline expansion, thus, enabling us to meet national and international healthcare demands. Our healthcare solutions span infectious disease prevention, chronic diseases, oncology therapies, and focus innovation. In addition, our growing animal vaccines portfolio is designed to fulfill regional and international needs.”