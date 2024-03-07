UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Heavy rains in UAE: Remote learning announced in some schools in Ras Al Khaimah

Authorities have issued warnings, urging residents not to venture outdoors unless absolutely necessary

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Thu 7 Mar 2024, 9:25 PM

Last updated: Thu 7 Mar 2024, 9:28 PM

Government schools in Ras Al Khaimah will implement remote learning on Friday, March 8, as unstable weather is expected to hit the country.

According to UAE authorities, heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and hail will lash the country from the evening of Friday, March 8, till noon on Sunday, March 10, leading to floods in some areas. Strong winds could result in low visibility on the roads. The weather will be at its worst from Friday midnight till Saturday midnight.

Residents have been warned not to venture outdoors unless absolutely necessary.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE