Heavy rains in UAE: Public schools to continue with distance learning on Feb 13

The directive has been extended for a second day due to unstable weather

Web Desk
Published: Mon 12 Feb 2024, 5:56 PM

Last updated: Mon 12 Feb 2024, 6:00 PM

UAE's educational authority has declared the continuation of distance learning in all government schools on February 13.

Emirates Education Foundation announced the change taking into account the turbulent weather conditions in the country.

The decision aims to preserve the safety of students and faculty.

