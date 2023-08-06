Heavy rains, hail in Dubai: Municipality receives over 100 emergency reports, warns residents to be careful

The inclement weather conditions could continue throughout this week

Supplied photos

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Sun 6 Aug 2023, 2:19 PM

From rainwater pools to fallen trees, Dubai Municipality (DM) received more than 100 emergency reports on Saturday. This comes as several parts of the country faced heavy rains, strong winds, sandstorms and even hail, causing damages.

As soon as the inclement weather hit, the Municipality took preventive measures and put its emergency response teams on standby. When the rains stopped, the crew began responding to emergency calls across Dubai.

This is part of the civic body’s strategies for managing Dubai's diverse weather conditions all year long. They ensured rapid and efficient rainwater pool drainage, and removed hazardous trash that could jeopardise the general safety of residents.

Keeping Dubai safe and clean

DM’s command-and-control centre in charge of administering and monitoring the emirate's operations got up to 100 emergency reports as a result of the rain. There were 69 reports of fallen trees in neighbourhoods or on internal roads, and 16 reports of fallen trees on Dubai main roadways. In addition to that, the municipality received 18 requests for rainwater pool draining.

Additional workers were also assigned to monitor garbage disposal procedures on roadways, such as tree branches, grass, and sands, as well as to deal with rainwater pools and clogged drains.

Dubai Municipality has asked the public to call the primary emergency number 800900 if they have any reports or emergencies related to the weather conditions that may endanger public safety.

Exercise caution

Meanwhile, UAE residents have been asked to exercise caution as the adverse weather conditions could continue through this entire week. Rain and hail has hit several parts of the country since Friday with some residents reporting damage to vehicles, home gardens and property.

Experts have warned residents to stay away from wadis and drive more carefully during the rainy spell.

ALSO READ: