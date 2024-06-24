Heartbroken, future in limbo: How NEET exams controversy has impacted UAE students

Published: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 6:00 AM

For more than two years, Dubai student Sankarsan studied three to four hours every day to prepare for India’s medical entrance test. This was in addition to an already busy school day as well as balancing studies and school exams. The National Eligibility Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG), the largest entrance exam in India, is a mandatory requirement for students wanting to study medicine in the country.

“During the month before the exam, I was putting in 10 hours of studies every day, if not more,” he said, speaking to Khaleej Times. “I was attending coaching classes and doing past papers. Every waking moment was spent preparing for this exam.”

However, like many other Indian students, he feels like all his efforts were “wasted” following the recent controversies that erupted over the exam.

Over 1,500 students were awarded grace marks after there was a delay in the start of the exam while a record 67 students achieved an All India Rank (AIR) 1. Six of them were from the same coaching centre. In comparison, last year only two students got AIR 1. There have been accusations of massive irregularities and paper leaks as student union protests have rocked the country.

“It has been a very distressing time for us,” said Sankarasan. “We thought we would get what we deserved but unfortunately we didn’t. Now, our future hangs in limbo because it is still not clear whether there will be a re-exam or whether we will have to go ahead with what we have.”

Sachin Gupta

On Sunday, the medical entrance exam for postgraduate students, NEET-PG, was postponed and a retest for the 1,563 students who received grace marks was held in six cities. However, there have been widespread calls for a re-exam for the more than 2 million students who took the exam.

Loss of trust

For Dubai-based student Rutba Qazi, the biggest takeaway from this incident was the loss of trust in the system.

“This is the largest exam that happens in India and it is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) so there is a certain level of trust,” she said. “You would think that there is a proper procedure to prevent issues and ensure fairness. Every year there are some accusations of paper leaks and so on but this year’s has been the largest controversy in a long time. I feel like the entire nation has lost trust in the way things work.”

Rutba Qazi

On Saturday, the director of NTA, Subodh Kumar Singh, was replaced and a seven-member committee was constituted to look at ways of improving the functioning of the agency. The probe into the incident has been handed over to India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to Sachin Gupta, founder and CEO of educational institute of Knowledge Planet, the failures of NTA were shameful. “Conducting an exam of this magnitude on a single day is a herculean task for the testing authority,” he said. “And that's why, the entire process should be sacrosanct and there must not be any room for errors or irregularities. Otherwise we are playing with the hopes of millions of students who spend years working hard to prepare and excel at these exams. Imagine how many lives will be at risk when even one such student who has misused the exam system becomes a doctor."

Shocking ranks