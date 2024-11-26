Heading to Umm Al Quwain this UAE National Day? Fireworks, magic shows among 5-day festivities

Residents and visitors in Umm Al Quwain are in for a treat this festive season as the city prepares to enthral people with multiple celebratory events on the occasion of UAE National Day.

The 53rd Eid Al Etihad, which falls on December 2, will be celebrated through multiple shows at Al Khor Waterfront from Friday, November 29, to Tuesday, December 3.

These events will be held from 4pm to 10pm, as residents across the UAE get a four-day weekend due to the public holidays on Monday, December 2 and Tuesday, December 3.

Catering to all age groups, the waterfront will be hosting shows, cultural exhibitions and entertainment activities among other attractions. Here is what will be happening in the emirate during the festive period.

Shows

Carnival shows

Magic shows

Traditional folklore performances (December 1)

Cultural exhibitions

The mural of the ruler's journey

Sheikh Ahmad Bin Rashid AlMualla gallery

Sheikh Ahmad Bin Rashid AlMualla's postage stamps gallery

Artifacts exhibition of Tell Abraq archaeological site

'Discover Umm AlQuwain's nature' gallery

'Express your love for UAE' board

Entertainment activities

Productive families' market

Food village

Camel and horse-riding activity

The Zoo wildlife park

Segments and competitions on stage

Drawing and kids' games corner

Fireworks (December 2 at 7pm)

Heritage village

Traditional food

Arabic coffee and hospitality

Photography with falcons

Women's handicraft

On Friday, November 29, there will be a military parade held in front of Al Khor Park at 4pm by the Umm Al-Quwain Police.