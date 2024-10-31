'Happy Diwali!': UAE leaders extend 'warmest wishes' on Indian festival of lights

Photo: Wam File

UAE's leaders took to social media to extend their warm wishes on the occasion of Diwali, congratulating all those who celebrate it.

Tweeting in three languages, Hindi, English and Arabic, the UAE President said, "Sincere best wishes to all those in the UAE and around the world celebrating Diwali. May the year ahead bring peace, health and happiness to you and your families."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai took to X to extend his "warmest wishes".

He said, "Warmest wishes to all those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and across the world. May the festival of lights bring joy, peace, and safety to you and your loved ones. Let the light in your hearts guide you toward harmony, compassion, and shared understanding. Happy Diwali!"