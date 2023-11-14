UAE

Happy birthday, Sheikh Hamdan: 10 rare photos of Dubai Crown Prince as a young boy

The UAE leader is popularly known by his pen name, 'Fazza', and often takes to Instagram to share a glimpse into his life

Published: Tue 14 Nov 2023, 1:06 PM

Last updated: Tue 14 Nov 2023, 1:09 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, is turning 43 today.

The UAE leader is popularly known by his pen name, 'Fazza', and often takes to Instagram to share a glimpse into his life. He has a following of over 16 million people on the social media platform.

He has accomplished several feats and has spearheaded multiple initiatives, including the iconic 'Dubai Fitness Challenge'.

Today, wishes have been pouring in for the Crown Prince from both, residents and royals. On his birthday, let's take a look at some pictures from his childhood:

