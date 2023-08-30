Win Dh2.5 million in cash with Idealz - only three days remain
The clock is ticking as Idealz, the groundbreaking online shopping platform, enters the final stretch of its jaw-dropping Dh2.5 million campaign. With just three days left, customers have a limited window to join the ranks of eager participants and make history by winning the incredible Dh2.5 million cash prize.
Launched in collaboration with the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) as the official grand prize of the summer festival, the campaign has already caught the interest of countless residents and promises to transform the life of a fortunate individual forever.
To get in on the action, customers must download the Idealz App and grab an 'idealzbasics' shopping card for Dh60 from the Dh2,500,000 cash campaign and brace themselves for the draw, which is set to take place live on September 3 from 5:30pm onwards at Arabian Center on the DSS grand stage and will be broadcasted on Idealz app, all its social media platforms and Khaleej Times Facebook page.
Idealz has a long history of creating innovative campaigns that offer an incredible twist to the online shopping experience. With a strong focus on delivering unforgettable experiences and making a genuine impact, these campaigns consistently attract enthusiastic participation from shoppers all over the world.
Since its establishment in 2016, Idealz has achieved an impressive array of milestones, solidifying its position as a pioneer in the industry. With over 5,400 winners and a total of more than Dh167 million in prizes awarded, Idealz's influence stretches across over 150 countries, welcoming participants from 80+ nationalities worldwide. This global reach underscores Idealz's vision of becoming the ultimate destination for winning, both on a regional and international scale.
