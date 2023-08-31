UAE's FNC elections: Panel reviews preparations for polls

Emiratis cast their votes at during the last FNC elections. — File photo

Published: Thu 31 Aug 2023, 8:50 PM

The National Elections Committee (NEC) held its fourth meeting at the Presidential Court's headquarters in Abu Dhabi, chaired by Dr Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of State for Federal National Council (FNC) Affairs and Chairman of the NEC.

During the meeting, the NEC approved the minutes of its third meeting and reviewed the final list of candidates for 2023 FNC membership in preparation for the list's official announcement on September 2, according to the electoral schedule.

The committee also discussed regulations for candidates' campaigning, which will commence on September 11 and last for 23 days. Under this context, the committee stressed the importance of adhering to relevant guidelines while campaigning and complying with the provisions of the electoral executive's instructions.

The NEC also discussed the readiness of electoral centres and the digital infrastructure of the voting system, which was adopted during the fifth cycle of FNC elections. This system, known as the "Hybrid Voting System," combines electronic voting at authorised voting centres with remote voting online through digital applications approved by the NEC for smart devices.

This approach will enable voters to exercise their electoral rights and select their FNC representatives, whether during the early voting period from October 4 to 6, or on the primary voting day on October 7.

Al Owais lauded the awareness of members of electoral entities who submitted their candidacy applications for 2023 FNC membership, noting that this reflects a high sense of national responsibility.

He also highlighted the ease of procedures followed during the candidacy registration process and the work of the teams of emirates' committees, which provided the best facilities and technologies to enhance the experience of members of electoral entities.

"The 2023 FNC elections will help progress the UAE's parliamentary life. The fact that the electoral entities of the country's various emirates encompass diverse segments of society will undoubtedly impact the council's work, activating its role and empowering it to be a supporting, guiding and endorsing authority for the government," he said.