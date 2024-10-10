UAE Pass mandatory to access Mohre services from October 18

Photo: File

Starting October 18, those accessing the platforms of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) need to log in with UAE Pass, it was announced on Thursday,

All other login details, including usernames and passwords, will be scrapped and replaced, Mohre said in an advisory.

The UAE Pass is the country's official digital identity for residents and citizens, offering its users access to all government services.

Mohre, like other entities across the UAE, has made its services easily accessible via its website, app and other online platforms.

Employers often use the ministry's channels to process the issuance and cancellation of work permits and employment contracts, among other documents. Those who employ domestic workers also use its platforms for necessary paperwork. Absconding reports are also filed online.