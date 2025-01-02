Thu, Jan 02, 2025 | Rajab 2, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

UAE hits highest-ever Emiratisation rate with 131,000 citizens in private sector: Sheikh Mohammed

Chairing the first Cabinet meeting of the year, the UAE Vice-President shares a series of achievements that showed the country's remarkable growth in 2024

Published: Thu 2 Jan 2025, 3:52 PM

Updated: Thu 2 Jan 2025, 4:11 PM

Photo: X / Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

For the first time, the number of Emiratis employed in the UAE's private sector hit 131,000 in 2024 — marking a significant 350-per-cent increase, it was announced on Thursday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday summed up the country's record-breaking achievements for 2024 as he chaired the first Cabinet meeting of 2025.

The country's Emiratisation efforts — marked by stern reminders and strategic crackdowns on violators — have been bearing fruit. The Nafis programme and the benefits it provides, in particular, have been a key factor in this achievement, Sheikh Mohammed said.

Besides joining the workforce, more Emirati youth are also starting their own businesses. "Our young citizens launched 25,000 small and medium-sized companies that entered the country’s economic cycle," he said.

The Vice-President pointed out a series of other firsts and achievements that showed the UAE's remarkable growth in 2024:

  • The Government has completed a three-year project to update all the legislations issued since the beginning of the Union.
  • Foreign trade crossed Dh2.8 trillion for the first time.
  • Total foreign direct investment is expected to reach Dh130 billion for the first time, and the value of our industrial exports is also at Dh190 billion, the highest it has been.
  • The number of new companies in 2024 jumped to 200,000.

