UAE: FNC hybrid election a great success, says top official

Cyber Security Council chief says the hybrid system used for the elections coincides with the country's digital transformation

Dr Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti.

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 7 Oct 2023, 8:46 PM Last updated: Sun 8 Oct 2023, 8:09 PM

The first-ever hybrid election to the UAE’s Federal National Council (FNC) has been a great success and reflective of the digital transformation movement in the country, a top official has said.

There was remote voting from inside and outside the country. Electronic voting took place in 24 polling centres across the country. There was a large turnout from members of electoral colleges to cast their votes.

Dr Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Cyber Security Council, noted the entire process was smooth.

“It’s a great day. It’s an important system that we are actually using, which coincides with our digital transformation. This transformation shows the technologies, the awareness, and reflects where we are today as a country,” Al Kuwaiti told Khaleej Times.

He pointed out the use of online voting leading to a better conduct of the process.

“This is the first-ever hybrid election. We used to do ‘e-voting (electoral ballot). Today we also use ‘i-voting’, i.e., the use of the internet. These are the two systems for voting. One is a system in which you can use your application from far away, and the other is through the kiosk available here (at the polling centres).”

Al Kuwaiti underlined that the systems in place have ensured the best standards for the electoral process.

“We have provided full end-to-end encryption towards many of those aspects with great partners, the third party. We have used standardised best practices, and compliance with international laws in that perspective. We have also used our information assurances as well as best information standards.

Al Kuwaiti highlighted the successful conduct of the election process.

“What we have seen is a smooth and great transformation of many of those aspects. Everybody seems to have a great journey from the time of entering the centre till the time they finish.”