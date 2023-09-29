UAE condemns deadly terrorist bombings in Pakistan

Elie's voice can be heard everywhere – from advertisements for Talabat, Etisalat, Deliveroo, RTA, to Emaar
The UAE has strongly condemned the two terrorist bombings that took place in the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan, which resulted in multiples deaths and injuries.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.
The ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government of Pakistan and its people, and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
At least 52 people were killed and more than 50 injured on Friday in a suicide attack on a gathering to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province.
In another incident, at least three people were killed and six others injured in a suicide blast inside a mosque in Hangu district of Khyber Pakthunkhwa province.
