UAE approves new project to build, expand water dams in 13 residential areas

More than a dozen dams and water canals will be built in the UAE as part of a new package of construction projects, it was announced on Friday,

The mega plan, which falls under the 'Initiatives of the UAE President', is aimed at boosting rainwater collection and increasing the country's water storage capacity to 8 million cubic metres. The goal is to prevent flooding and mitigate the impact of heavy rains on some residential areas.

Nine dams and nine water canals spanning 9km will be built in different regions of the country, according to a report on the state-run news agency WAM. The plan also covers the expansion of two existing dams and a group of rubble barriers.

The project will be implemented within 19 months in 13 residential areas, including:

Sharjah's Shis area and Khorfakkan city

Ajman's Masfout area

Ras Al Khaimah's Shaam and Al Fahalin

Fujairah's Mohammed Bin Zayed City and Al Hail, Al Qaryah, Qidfa, Marbah, Dhadna, Al Seiji and Al Ghazimri

In April this year, the UAE experienced the heaviest rainfall it had seen in 75 years, grounding several flights, flooding homes and highways, and submerging cars in waters.

Soon after the record-breaking downpour, President Sheikh Mohamed ordered a thorough study of infrastructure in the country, stressing that public safety is a top priority for the UAE.