UAE approves Dh71.5-billion federal budget for 2025, largest in history

File photo

The UAE Cabinet on Tuesday approved the 2025 federal budget of Dh71.5 billion — the largest in the country's history.

The budget —which "reflected the strength of the UAE economy and sustainability of resources" — was approved in a meeting chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The federal budget for 2024 was Dh64.06 billion, 1.6 per cent more than the budget for the previous year (Dh63.066 billion). In 2022, the UAE had a total federal budget of Dh252.3 billion for the years 2023 to 2026.

For 2025, majority of the UAE budget would go to social development and pensions (39 per cent) and government affairs (35.7 per cent) with Dh25.57 billion, the authorities said.

Under social development fund of Dh27.859 billion, here are the allocations: